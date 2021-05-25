Football: Has It Changed a Year After George Floyd’s Murder? | Football news

It has been a little over a month since a jury unanimously convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died while in detention, with videos filmed by bystanders showing Chauvin’s knee being pressed into his neck and back for more than nine minutes as he gasped.

The images sparked worldwide protests about racism and police brutality, and shock waves through society and football.

Premier League players and managers discuss how much football has changed a year after Floyd’s murder …

“The murder of George Floyd was the last straw that broke the camel,” Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings told Sky Sports.

“Everyone was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is something we just can’t let slip’.”

English football was suspended at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic and Aston Villa’s duel with Sheffield United was the first Premier League match to take place when play resumed.

The two sides got down on one knee at kick-off, while the player names on the back of the shirts were replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’.

“As a football club, our game was the first after a lockdown,” explains Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick.

“We wanted to take a position kneeling before the game and that’s going on to the minute.”

The gesture was echoed by all Premier League teams, with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne providing one of many memorable images as players massively took a knee.

‘To be honest, I don’t know if it really had that much of an impact [because] the fact that we still see so much racist abuse online and all that kind of thing, ”the Belgium international told Sky Sports.

















“I don’t know if it really had a big impact. The players tried to do what they could do to make a lot of people aware.”

The only black manager in the Premier League last season, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, believes the game is making progress in the fight against racism, but insists the road is long and football cannot afford to be complacent .

“I am fully aware that it has been a year since the George Floyd incident,” he says.

“I think things have changed and football is resilient in the fight against racism, so we have to go on, persist, insist, repeat until the message gets there, because it will take time.”

When football banded together to condemn plans for a European Super League, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford wondered why people didn’t show the same enthusiasm for tackling racism and systemic discrimination.

“It’s amazing how much fuss comes into play when someone’s pockets are hurt. It’s a shame it’s not like all the things that are going wrong right now, racism and things like that,” he said.

















Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Bamford, adding that football has shown it can unite when needed.

“He was right,” says Solskjaer.

“Why isn’t there such an outrage against racism and discrimination? Why don’t we fight and come together in this? Why don’t we date people? We’ve certainly seen that we can come together, but education is key.”

Blades forward McGoldrick is calling for firmer action and tougher penalties to tackle racism in the game.

“We need the same energy for racism,” he says. “It’s bigger than the European Super League.

‘We have to descend on it. Are we ever going to get it all out? Probably not – because that is the world we currently live in – but there should be tougher sanctions and tougher penalties. ‘

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts wants to see more enthusiasm for the confrontation with racism, but is cautiously optimistic about the future.

‘A lot of people had more to say about that than this kind of thing, which has more to do with their lives than money, so it was pretty bad to see.

















“But at the same time, I think that the movement of [tackling both] online racism and online abuse are still ongoing. It’s good that it’s still going on and hopefully we can see changes in that too. “

De Bruyne also believes that lasting change ultimately lies in the hands of decision-makers and positions of power.

“I don’t think you’re in a great position as a player to do much about it,” he said. “I think you have to move on to the bigger boys, to politics, to make some kind of rules.”

Mings thinks people should accept that there are no quick fixes when it comes to tackling racism and enhancing diversity at every level of the game.

“Change is slow, however, and I think people need to understand that,” he says.

















“I don’t think we’re there yet, but I think we’re on track to see more diversity in senior management roles. I think we’re on track to celebrate diversity rather than being something you fear or be cautious about. are with you.

“And to say that all of that has happened in the past 12 months – I think everyone deserves a lot of credit.”

Burnley captain Ben Mee can also see signs of progress after condemning those who decided to fly a ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ flag over the Etihad shortly after kick-off in the Burnley vs Manchester City game, a little less than a year ago.

“There is always more to do. We can always do more,” he says.

“It’s been a great start. This year has been huge for it. It has taken it to the mainstream, kept it in the spotlight, hopefully, that support and that change will take place.”

In March of this year, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League to stop taking a knee. Zaha said he felt the protest had lost its impact and suggested that players “stand up” in the fight to end the racial inequality faced by black people.

The Ivory Coast international’s stance sparked debate, but Aston Villa manager Dean Smith understands where Zaha comes from.

“The teaching and message that we need to keep spreading is that if people don’t choose to master, it’s not because they don’t believe in it,” says Smith.

“It’s because they don’t feel like it has an effect anymore and there are other ways they can achieve that effect.

“But I think for me it’s how you define your culture at your football club, how you live daily. That’s the way we educate other people.”

















Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the Premier League has taken the lead by giving players the space to raise issues of racial injustice and systematic discrimination.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Premier League for organizing this platform to show the world,” he said.

“It’s a dot in the universe, a drop in the ocean to show what we need to do, but we’re going to solve it – not just with football, I think so. [also] comes from the schools with the new generation.

“The man who is racist will be racist for the rest of his life, he will not change, but we can change it for the new generation, the young boys and girls.

“We’re starting with the new generation, and everything we do will be good. We have to try it every day. We won’t change it in one day, it will take decades, but all we can do, we have to do it. “

