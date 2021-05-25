Class AAA regional tennis tournament begins | Journal news





SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The best seeds get to spectator play today when the Class AAA, Region II tennis tournament starts today. The Nos. 1 in singles and doubles all got byes in the first round and will not participate until Wednesday. Instead, they can watch the action if they wish. The action in the first round in singles and doubles starts today at 3 p.m. at Jefferson. The tournament continues on Wednesday at 8:00 AM and is expected to end around 3:00 PM Jefferson’s Cole Gore and Grace Lochner received the best seeds at No. 1 singles for the boys and girls, respectively. Second-placed individuals among the top singles include Washington couple Jack Schottler and Madison Vickers. Washington has the other top seeds in the boys’ singles, with Nate Perry at No. 2, Sujay Prasath at No. 3; and Jackson Snyder at number 4. There is a mix of top seeds in the other divisions. Martinsburg’s Scout Spencer is No. 1 in seconds singles; Jefferson’s Ava Wilson retains top spot in third singles; and Arvin McGinnis from Washington leads fourth basehits. In boy doubles, the top seed at No. 1 is Schlottler and Perry’s Washington tandem. Leading number 2 in doubles is the combination of Prasath and Snyder in Washington. The best seed in the third doubles match is Tyler Bennett and Ian Kidwell’s Spring Mills unit. Spencer and her Martinsburg teammate Liz Silver hold the top spot at No. 1 in girls’ doubles. Washington teams are seeded first at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. They are the teams of Mallory Jacobs and Anna Walter, and Mila Catrow and Sarah Slagle respectively. There are six teams competing for the boys – the Eastern Panhandle Athletic League teams – and seven for the girls – the EPAC squads, plus Hampshire. Another number of players qualify for the state tournament in Charleston June 3-5. Four players move up in the first singles; in second singles it is the top three. Then it reduces to only the champion in fourth singles. Qualification for the state tournament in doubles is similarly different. Three teams advanced in the first doubles, but only the champion in the third doubles. No admission charged. No concessions are made. — The location of the Class AA / A tournament for Berkeley Springs is not listed on the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission “Interscholastic.” There are 14 teams in the tournament.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos