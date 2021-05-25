Sports
I wish he were still there for his only passion hockey, and his fans
As someone whose bond has been the longest with my father, Sardar Balbir Singh Dosanjh, after my mother’s, I still can’t believe he is no longer with us. I feel his presence in every corner of our home and in our lives every moment that passes. Everyone says time is the best healer, but somewhere deep in my heart, I wish he were still there for his only passion for hockey and his fans.
I was born four months after the Indian hockey team won the historic gold medal at the 1948 Olympics in London and my father called me the Olympic baby.
Returning from the triumph of the London Olympics, he often told my mother, Sushil Kaur, that winning the Olympic gold medal was his greatest joy and that being a father to a daughter was his second greatest joy. He called me with letters from my mother’s name and his own. I grew up watching him practice at the goalpost made at our home in Jalandhar Cantt. Me and my younger brother learned to play hockey on the same goal post. We also saw him play in some tournaments. It gave him a lot of joy to see us in the audience. I played field hockey at the university level and later got the color Panjab University, which he was very proud of. He often told my mom that she is his lucky mascot, as he won all three Olympic medals after their marriage.
One of the many things he taught us through his example was respect for every religion and every human being.
During the Indian hockey team’s training camp at the 1975 World Cup and then at the World Cup, he told all players to keep their respective idols or religious books on one table and pray together. To him, it was Team India, despite the different religions it represented, which is what he has lived all his life. While in England during training camp, my grandfather was hospitalized. A week later my grandfather died and later my mother also suffered a brain haemorrhage. But the land came first for my father. He conducted all religious ceremonies for his father after the Indian teams’ victory and after his return to India.
During the last year of his life, I watched all the international matches live on TV with him, sometimes at night, and he told me that when the Indian team won the Olympic gold, he would do bhangra with them. Watching players in every sports discipline made him happy.
He was a strong believer in karma and never pursued the fruit of his hard work. He would say that both Lord Krishna and Guru Nanak Dev taught that you have to work and not worry about the results. But I disagree with him. After winning three Olympic gold medals and being the head coach of the World Cup-winning Indian team, he earned Bharat Ratna. We would have long discussions on this matter, but his only answer would be that it is all God’s will.
We wish that his legacy would be preserved and that the Indian government could trace my father’s missing memorabilia, including his 1956 Melbourne Olympics blazer, and that a museum be built so that future generations can be inspired. On Tuesday, the Punjab government will rename the Mohali hockey stadium after my father and I will pray from home for the deceased soul.
Several years ago, a young child portrayed the role of the young Balbir Singh Senior in a documentary. Years later, the same child came with his father to meet my father and told him that he had been selected for the United States junior team and that it was thanks to my father that he got inspired and played hockey. That is what Balbir Singh Dosanjh’s true legacy is and I am sure that when the Indian hockey team wins a golden Olympics, he will watch with joy from the sky.
(As told to Nitin Sharma)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]