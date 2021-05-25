I wish he were still there for his only passion hockey, and his fans

As someone whose bond has been the longest with my father, Sardar Balbir Singh Dosanjh, after my mother’s, I still can’t believe he is no longer with us. I feel his presence in every corner of our home and in our lives every moment that passes. Everyone says time is the best healer, but somewhere deep in my heart, I wish he were still there for his only passion for hockey and his fans.

I was born four months after the Indian hockey team won the historic gold medal at the 1948 Olympics in London and my father called me the Olympic baby.

Returning from the triumph of the London Olympics, he often told my mother, Sushil Kaur, that winning the Olympic gold medal was his greatest joy and that being a father to a daughter was his second greatest joy. He called me with letters from my mother’s name and his own. I grew up watching him practice at the goalpost made at our home in Jalandhar Cantt. Me and my younger brother learned to play hockey on the same goal post. We also saw him play in some tournaments. It gave him a lot of joy to see us in the audience. I played field hockey at the university level and later got the color Panjab University, which he was very proud of. He often told my mom that she is his lucky mascot, as he won all three Olympic medals after their marriage.

One of the many things he taught us through his example was respect for every religion and every human being.

During the Indian hockey team’s training camp at the 1975 World Cup and then at the World Cup, he told all players to keep their respective idols or religious books on one table and pray together. To him, it was Team India, despite the different religions it represented, which is what he has lived all his life. While in England during training camp, my grandfather was hospitalized. A week later my grandfather died and later my mother also suffered a brain haemorrhage. But the land came first for my father. He conducted all religious ceremonies for his father after the Indian teams’ victory and after his return to India.

During the last year of his life, I watched all the international matches live on TV with him, sometimes at night, and he told me that when the Indian team won the Olympic gold, he would do bhangra with them. Watching players in every sports discipline made him happy.

He was a strong believer in karma and never pursued the fruit of his hard work. He would say that both Lord Krishna and Guru Nanak Dev taught that you have to work and not worry about the results. But I disagree with him. After winning three Olympic gold medals and being the head coach of the World Cup-winning Indian team, he earned Bharat Ratna. We would have long discussions on this matter, but his only answer would be that it is all God’s will.

We wish that his legacy would be preserved and that the Indian government could trace my father’s missing memorabilia, including his 1956 Melbourne Olympics blazer, and that a museum be built so that future generations can be inspired. On Tuesday, the Punjab government will rename the Mohali hockey stadium after my father and I will pray from home for the deceased soul.

Several years ago, a young child portrayed the role of the young Balbir Singh Senior in a documentary. Years later, the same child came with his father to meet my father and told him that he had been selected for the United States junior team and that it was thanks to my father that he got inspired and played hockey. That is what Balbir Singh Dosanjh’s true legacy is and I am sure that when the Indian hockey team wins a golden Olympics, he will watch with joy from the sky.

(As told to Nitin Sharma)