Private equity in sports … industry experts share their views

Unlike other business dealings, sports asset deals can turn out to be emotional. The feverish scenes surrounding Manchester United’s recent home games are an example of this.

Last month, New Zealand Rugby voted to sell a 12.5 percent stake to US investment firm Silver Lake, meaning that for the first time in its history, the iconic All Blacks would not be fully owned by New Zealanders. The deal has sparked major debate in the country with fears that the culture of the game will be diluted by the investment, even though the board and the sport will require a substantial cash injection.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put enormous strain on the finances of almost all sports, SportsPro some industry experts asked their opinion: Can we expect more private equity firms to invest in sports or sports-related businesses in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region? Are there areas of the sports industry in APAC where private investment would be welcome?

And with the capital values ​​of many APAC sports assets significantly lower than their European or North American counterparts, are they an attractive proposition or is the market not yet mature enough?

Holly Millward, Managing Director, Asia, CSM Sports & Entertainment

Covid-19 has shaken up sports organizations worldwide, with the majority under immediate financial pressure and exposed to significant risks associated with long-term investment in partnerships.

In addition, sports companies and sports-related media and technology companies are attracting more and more attention to investment with the acceleration of digital sports consumption. This positive in APAC is complemented by the opportunity represented only by numbers and trends.

The pace of economic growth, the world’s most densely populated countries, untapped but significant fan bases and innovation in technology all point to potential value within the sport at a crucial point in time.

In my opinion, there will always be an uncomfortable growing pain that occurs where the emotion and tradition of sport meet with necessary innovation (and accelerated by Covid-19, in some cases this becomes an intervention for survival).

Ideally, the private equity firm should understand the goals of the organization that go beyond just making money quickly. As we have seen recently, it is a mistake to ignore the fans, but sport also has to face commercial realities.

In APAC, upward trend sports such as marathon and mass participation, non-professional football leagues and women’s sports represent significant and currently undervalued opportunities.

The market can be considered immature when judged on the basis of sports organizations as such. But sport is much more than struggling governing bodies. It means esports in Asia, new technologies and innovations coming from companies in the region. It means global sports with a huge and untapped Asian audience and related organizations looking to increase their reach and engagement.

Redefining the assets of Asian sport will redefine its value and we believe it will ultimately be significant.

The ITTF has publicly spoken about the possibility of securing private investment to accelerate the development of World Table Tennis

Matt Beyer, Chief Executive, East Asia Super League

As more people in Asia place more emphasis on health and wellness, as well as experience buying, the paradigm in the sports business is shifting from a federation-driven model to a commercial one. It makes sense that private equity is looking for opportunities to commercialize known sports assets, which may be limited in cash flow at this time.

There will always be sensitivities among certain stakeholders, especially when semi-public assets are privatized, when the status quo shifts. The most important thing investors should do is anticipate potential areas of foreclosure and actively reach out to stakeholders to demonstrate how the private equity investment will actually add more value to the assets, and their long-term growth and stability.

Until the last five to ten years, the Asian sports market, depending on the sport, was relatively immature compared to the European and North American sports markets. With the continued emergence of Asian economies, the population growth of the region coupled with the proliferation of tremendous growth in digital and mobile technology, the value of Asian sports assets in kind has grown and shows tremendous promise.

With more homegrown Asian stars being trained at home and in Europe and North America, the talent level of different sports will continue to increase in parallel, bringing the quality of asset watching to higher and higher levels.

The future looks bright for Asian sports and now is the time for savvy investors to come in before asset prices are skyrocketing like in Europe and North America.

David Gregory, Senior Strategist, Octagon

Sport is a growing industry, especially in APAC. It is the last remaining live entertainment product by appointment, and private equity will see both the potential and the opportunity to strike a bargain due to the financial pressure Covid has placed on many rightsholders.

While private investment and ownership has typically focused on teams, private equity likely tends to compete to reduce the risk that individual or team performance will affect their investment, and to provide a level of control over broadcast rights.

We see the most backlash in established, institutional sports such as football and rugby because of the threat private equity poses to the traditions and culture that have been built over hundreds of years.

I believe private equity investments would be more welcome if it a) doesn’t threaten our beloved team / league / sport, or b) where there is no existing connection between fan and sport. Areas such as media, digital platforms or entirely new sports where there is no existing institution to threaten.

The relatively low value of Asian sports halls is certainly a draw for private equity. Not only are they less mature in their development, but a really exciting period of major global events is coming to the region that will only increase the local appetite for sports and further establish the region on the global sports map.

Australia’s Central Coast Mariners have been linked to US investment

Mark Thomas, Managing Director, S2M Consulting

I think this will be inevitable, both in terms of the appeal of financially stressed sports organizations due to Covid, and the pressure of private equity to see the opportunity that the sports industry can offer in terms of returns.

However, holders of sports rights should be wary. Private equity investments may seem like a welcome financial windfall, but are potentially short-sighted, as much will involve paying off debt and losses along with a diminishing long-term relative commercial advantage through a lower dividend rate. In many cases, debt or other forms of financing that do not give away equity or control may prove to be a better long-term strategic option.

There are certainly many areas in which private equity can support our industry, not least the bridging opportunity it offers ailing sports companies in Asia to survive and even thrive during the pandemic.

Private investment can be a good source of funding for mature sports organizations looking to expand into technological or commercial growth. It can also support start-ups looking to establish themselves and accelerate growth.

However, this should be judged with the caveat that it is a good strategic and cultural match. The last thing that is needed is for an investment company to get too involved in the control and decision making of a company they know little about and it could be better understood as a strategic investment that allows the experts to run the business, so that both parties get the most out of themselves. return.

Asia certainly doesn’t have the sheer amount of what we can classify as ‘tier one’ sports assets as we see them in the west. Such assets have generally built their brand equity and fan bases over a much longer period of time and offer a lower risk profile coupled with the opportunity for relatively quick results if effective strategic, organizational and commercial reforms can be initiated through forward-thinking management.

However, Asia has many assets to offer, not least faster growth and ultra-fast adoption of innovation and new technology, which can be extremely attractive in any investment scenario, including sports. It also provides the opportunity to take a gamble on what will be the iconic sports rights of the future and get on board at an earlier stage of development.

