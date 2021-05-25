Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers were wiped out of playoffs by Winnipeg Jets in 3OT match





WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Kyle Connor scored 6:52 in the third extra period, taking the Winnipeg Jets to a first round sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 win Monday night. Mark Scheifele scored twice and Mason Appleton added a goal for the Jets, who knocked out the Oilers for the first time in the playoffs. It was the longest game in Winnipeg history. Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg, which will face the winner of the other North Division series between Toronto and Montreal. The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead over the Canadiens on Monday-evening with a 2-1 victory. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2017. Mike Smith stopped 39 shots for the Oilers, who had high hopes for the postseason after finishing second in the North Division. of third place Winnipeg. Edmonton also won the regular season series 7-2. “Everyone put everything into it,” said McDavid. “Absolutely proud of everyone. I thought we were the better team for most of the evening too. It’s just frustrating. But that’s the way it goes.” The Jets struck first on a power play goal from Scheifele at 6:16 of the first period. Just 1:17 later, McDavid – the NHL’s regular season top scorer – got his first goal of the series when he scored on a wraparound after a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl. The Jets regained the lead from Appleton’s deflection from Josh Morrissey’s shot at 3:55 PM from the first. Nugent-Hopkins tied it again at 3:44 of the second, scoring on a backhander in the top corner. The Oilers took their first lead of the game at 4:37 PM from the second on Chiasson’s power play goal. But it was short lived, as Scheifele scored his second goal of the evening after a 6:01 blow from the third. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos