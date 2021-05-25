By reducing the human element, tennis becomes esport: Wilander





Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 6, 2018 Former tennis player Mats Wilander REUTERS / Charles Platiau

As more tournaments around the world opt for electronic line calling systems over human linesmen, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander says tennis is losing its intrigue and personality and is in danger of becoming an esport. The Australian Open replaced on-court officials with the electronic system during the first Grand Slam of the year, and the organizers of the US Open said they would use the technology on all courts during the final major in 2021. “I like line referees and I loved the challenge system in which we had three challenges,” Wilander told Reuters. “I thought that adds something to tennis that we’ve lost. “We sometimes have so many incredible rallies between the best players in the world. “(Alexander) Zverev and (Matteo) Berrettini in Madrid – I mean the points they played at times were just insane. But probably more than 50% of the points were no more than two shots.” Line calls are delivered in real time through remote tracking cameras, removing the challenge system that allowed players to contest calls from the judges. “I think it was kind of a plot where the player had to choose,” said Wilander, who helped design the smart NeuroTennis wristband that helps players keep track of statistics and also provides coaching instructions. “‘Okay, is this a point big enough to challenge?” I thought that was an interesting turn. It made the player think even more. Now we don’t have line calling. I think it just takes away some of the personality on the field. “ The French Open remains the only major not to use the ball-tracking system, but instead allows the referees to make final decisions based on the marks left by the ball on the red clay. Wilander said he thought football was the worst feature in any sport, but that was one of the reasons the game was so popular. “I think it’s because of people’s outright passion, the human element and the human error that causes certain losses and intrigues fans,” he added. “There is intrigue in football because they are not perfect, life is not perfect and football is not perfect. “I think we make tennis esports. We are not esports, we are a sport in which you move and you have human contact.” Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

