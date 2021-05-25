Buccaneers Tom Brady leads off-season training sessions at the Yankees facility in Tampa





Each year, the New York Yankees ‘quest for a World Series title begins with practice at the teams’ jump training facility in Tampa. This year the same appears to apply to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl title. The Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud reports quarterback Tom Brady ran Buccaneers training sessions at the Yankees complex on Monday off-season. Brady posted photos of the workout on his Instagram page. He wore a T-shirt with all seven Super Bowl wins. Among the contestants were tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert, receiver Chris Godwin, and running backs Ronald Jones and Bengals free agent Giovani Bernard. … Great day with the guys, said Brady on Instagram. You start to feel like a football season again. Introducing Yankees Insider: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beatwriters The Yankees facility is about 1/4 mile from Raymond James Stadium. And off-season workouts are a source of friction in the world these days NFL. A few weeks ago, on the NFL Players Association conference call, Brady made a passionate plea for players to stay strong and not participate in voluntary off-season training unless the league has changed the rules regarding them. According to Stroud, Bucs players and coaches have already agreed to reduce the off-season training schedule. And that’s welcome news for Brady, with the seven-time Super Bowl champions getting back from knee surgery off-season. I said to him, Take it easy, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. He wants to get his arm in shape, but he has to take the time on that leg. You throw as much with your legs as with your arm. He knows that, so just take your time and make sure you’re right. The Yankees aren’t the only New York franchise on Buccaneers’ radar this year. The Giants visit Tampa in week 11 for Monday Night Football. The Jets will host the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium at 17. Receive Giants Texts:Break the social media and text clutter directly with beatwriters. Plus exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now for a free trial. Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.

