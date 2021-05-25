Cricket: Team India is quarantined in two groups prior to tour of England, Sports News





Team India is now split into two separate groups as they continue their isolation in Mumbai prior to their visit through England. Indian players, who banned those from Mumbai, began their 14-day isolation on May 19. Meanwhile, cricketers hailing from Mumbai, including Virat Kohli, began their isolation on Monday. Players who came from Mumbai will not join the group until they complete their seven-day isolation. The cricketers have been given a wide variety of training schedules in their rooms as they prepare for the visit to England. In the context of ANI, sources up-to-date with developments said the BCCI has arranged matters so that the individuals who entered the biobubble on Monday don’t face any problem. Kohli and the rest of the members who got into the bubble on Monday will not immediately mingle with those already in the bubble. They do a seven-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. all necessary facilities in their rooms only. Arrangements have been made so they can work out in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars are all set up in the rooms so they don’t have to walk out and keep in shape “. Team India will leave for the United Kingdom on June 2. The final of the World Testing Championships begins on June 18, with India closing the horns of New Zealand. After the ultimate clash, Virat Kohli’s group will take on England in a Test series of five matches. READ ALSO: Cricket: Who Wins India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship Final? Richard Hadlee gives his opinion The BCCI has also guaranteed that the cricketers will get their second jibe of the COVID-19 vaccine in England under the guidance of the UK health department. The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for anyone over 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department as soon as players qualify for the second shot under the rules, BCCI sources had told. ANI. READ ALSO: Virat Kohli is not the highest paid captain in international cricket! – View the full list of skippers and salaries in 2021 After arriving in the UK, the Indian players will go through an additional 10 days of isolation before fully preparing for the World Test Championship final.

