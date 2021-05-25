As a child, Foden was inspired by the beautiful football of Peps Barcelona





Phil Foden has revealed that his current manager at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has shaped him as a player since he was a kid in elementary school. [ VIDEO: PST Extra – PL season awards, UCL final, USMNT talk ] But to say it was a dream come true for Foden to grow, debut, and now shine under Guardiola’s tutelage wouldn’t be quite true for Foden, because as he puts it, “I never thought he’d be some day. “ What’s the next step above ‘dream come true’? Whatever it is, that’s the life Foden is living these days as he prepares to turn 21 on Friday, five days after lifting the Premier League trophy and a day before Manchester City face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League. -final. quotes from our partners our Sky Sports: “Everyone knows he is one of the best coaches there has ever been. So just playing under him is very special. He just loves to play from the back and play nice football. It fits my style very well and I am just happy to work with him and keep improving. “When I watched Barcelona as a kid, it was incredible how he set them up and how they played one-touch and two-touch football was incredible. I never thought he would ever be my coach. I feel very happy. “I just remember growing up and dominating football for years and winning everything. I just remember always looking at it with my dad and thinking, ‘Wow! What a team this is and what a coach they have! ‘ “He’s been trying to bring that kind of football here and it seems to be working. They played a big part in my career, they watched them when I was younger, and it helps even now that the manager is here. I understand how he plays and how he wants to play. It helps a lot. “ What does the future look like for Phil Foden? After barely two full seasons in his first-team career, Foden looks like a generation talent, and there is no doubt that he will reach the pinnacle of world football with Guardiola backing him every step of the way. Story continues Guardiola must have known from day one that Foden would be the jewel of the Manchester City academy, but the Catalan mastermind stuck to his trusty approach to slowly taking the youngster along, but never letting him out. While many clubs and managers would have sent Foden on loan at the age of 17 or 18 to gain experience elsewhere in the first team, Guardiola saw the value of a direct partnership with Greater Manchester’s extremely talented son. Foden is an incredibly versatile footballer not even for his age, but for any professional anywhere in the world who is perfectly suited to Guardiola’s system, which requires an elite level awareness of space and movement, and the technical and passing ability to connect. make it with the other 10 players on the field. Foden ticks all the boxes above with a flair and confidence comparable to some players in the world, and instead of trying to ‘coach it out of him’ as some might be tempted, Guardiola has clearly encouraged Foden to to embrace that. side of himself and let it shine through for the world to see and admire one of the game’s future greats. ARCHIVES – 10 Things We Learned 10 Things We Learned In The Premier League – Match Week 38 10 Things We Learned In The Premier League – Match Week 37 10 Things We Learned In The Premier League – Match Week 36 As a child, Foden was inspired by ‘beautiful football’ from Pep’s Barcelona originally appeared on NBCSports.com







