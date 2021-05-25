Hawkeye tennis players stumble in NCAA championships

Alexa Noel, Will Davies and Oliver Okonkwo all fell into their respective NCAA tournaments on Monday.

Iowas Alexa Noel shoots out to send the ball over the net during the Iowa Womens Tennis match against Purdue on Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 6-1.

Last Monday, Alex Noel, a freshman women’s tennis player, fell to Louisiana State senior Paris Corely in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships round of 32.

Noel took a three-set victory over Alana Smith state in North Carolina on Sunday in the round of 64 before being bounced back by Corley, 6-1, 3-6 and 5-7.

Before facing Corley, Noel had not lost a single game in 2020-21. Noel finished her first collegiate season 24-1.

According to a release from the University of Iowa Athletics, Noel only rolled her into her match against Corley early in the second set.

A really difficult turn of events, Sasha Schmid, Hawkeye’s tennis coach, said Monday. Alexa rolled her ankle at the start of the second and had to tape it twice.

Noel won her first set against Corley, but was unable to overcome the ankle injury she sustained in the second set.

I really think that injury changed the dynamics of the match, Schmid said. It was a bit too much to overcome movement.

After her injury, Noel quickly lost her next two sets and the game.

Sometimes that happens in sports and it’s heartbreaking, Schmid said. But I’m so proud of her and the season she’s had.

Prior to her NCAA Tournament appearance, Noel, the 2021 Big Ten Conference Player and Freshman of the Year, had not played a collegiate game since May 1.

I fought hard, and my opponent really stuck and had great service, Noel said. I didn’t play to my potential, but shook my nerves.

Noel wasn’t the only Iowa tennis player to be eliminated from an NCAA Tournament Monday.

Iowa men’s tennis junior Will Davies and sophomore Oliver Okonkwo lost to North Carolinas William Blumberg and Brian Cernoch in the NCAA Division I Mens Tennis Championships doubles.

Davies and Okonkwo were defeated 7-6 and 6-2 in the round of 32 tournaments.

Okonkwo and Davies closed the 2020-21 season 10-3 and achieved a national ranking for best No. 2 in the program in April.

Okonkwo and Davies’ postseason appearance is the latest in Iowa’s men’s tennis history, as the program was officially discontinued at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

With the season of the Iowa men’s tennis teams over, the discontinuation of the UIs of three of the NCAA Division I athletics programs has been completed.

In addition to men’s tennis, the user interface has discontinued its men’s gymnastics and men’s swimming and diving programs at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. On August 21, current UI Athletics director Gary Barta and former UI president Bruce Harreld announced that Iowa would drop four varsity sports programs by the end of the 2020-21 academic year to combat financial losses UI Athletics has suffered as a result of COVID-19.

Swimming and diving for women in Iowa would also be discontinued at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. However, the program was fully reinstated by Barta and Iowa Athletics on February 15.

A Title IX battle between four Iowa women’s swimmers Sage Ohlensehlen, Kelsey Drake, Christina Kaufman and Alex Puccini and the UI is still ongoing.

The legal battle is unlikely to result in the restoration of swimming and diving for men in Iowa, tennis for men, or gymnastics for men.