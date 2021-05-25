England selection announced for Euro 2020 LIVE – Will Gareth Southgate choose Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson?

12:20 – What does Ryan know?

This could be something. It can’t be anything. But Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, has wished Bukayo Saka the best at the European Championship on Instagram … [thinking face emoji]

12:10 – 26, 24, 33?

As previously mentioned, Southgate will reportedly name 33 players in its preliminary roster today. National teams can select 26 players for this summer’s European championships.

Spanish manager Luis Enrique chose only 24 players for his selection, announced yesterday! Some managers don’t want to pick too many players because they feel it makes no sense to hire players who don’t play. Different schools of thought.

12:00 – One hour to go!

There is only one hour before the preliminary roster of England’s 33 men is announced. Will there be surprises? To recap, Southgate will then speak to the press at 2pm. Furthermore, he will reduce the squad to 26 players by the June 1 deadline.

11:55 am – James is in!

Simon Johnson of The Athletic reports that Reece James has been included in England’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020. This is not much of a surprise, of course, but the Chelsea man will still be relieved to be involved.

More interesting will be what other right backs get the call from Southgate. Will a certain Liverpool right back be selected?

11:50 am – Czech Republic squad announced!

England is of course not the only country to announce its selection for the euro today. The Czech Republic, which is also in Group D, has announced their roster for the tournament!

There are some recognizable names for English football fans, most notably Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal!

11:40 – Striker debate

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke has gone through some of England’s attack options. While Kane has clearly nailed his place, it’s not too sure who fills the rest of the places up front …

11:35 – Some dates for your diary

How the summer of England will go … May 25 – Announcement of a selection of 33 men. June 1 – Announcement of a 26-man squad. June 2 – Friendly in Austria. June 6 – Friendly in Romania. June 13 – Euro 2020 match against Croatia. June 18 – Euro 2020 match against Scotland. June 22 – Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic.

11:30 am – Targett is called?

England has tons of options on the right back, but they don’t have the same depth on the left back. While Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw are proven performers, The Athletic claims that Matt Targett can be named in the roster to add some depth.

Southgate is believed to be a fan of the Aston Villa defender who is not yet to be capped at senior level. However, Targett made it through the U21 lineup and we all know how much Southgate loves calling on players from the U21s!

11:20 – Bad news for Bamford?

The Athletic reports that Patrick Bamford has not had any communication from Southgate or anyone in England’s line-up about his inclusion in the preliminary roster for the European Championship.

The Leeds United forward has been mentioned as a possible option after a strong season, but if he hasn’t heard from Southgate now …

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates with Mateusz Klich after scoring their side’s second goal in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 8, 2021 in Leeds, England Image credit: Getty Images

11:15 – What about Tomori?

While England has a plethora of attack options, it’s fair to say they’re a bit lighter at the rear. Maguire is sweating about his fitness after an ankle injury, so could this open the door for Fikayo Tomori?

Tomori had an excellent second half of the season at AC Milan, with the Serie A side reportedly keen to finalize his move from Chelsea. Could he be part of the England squad announced this afternoon?

10:45 – Wildcards!

The fact that Southgate is going to name a provisional 33-man squad means there could be room for a wildcard or two! So … who could they be? Joe Willock, maybe? It was said to be out of leftfield, but the midfielder ended the season by scoring in SEVEN consecutive games for Newcastle United!

Eberechi Eze might have had a good chance had the injury not ended his season early. Would Bukayo Saka be considered a wild card? His versatility can come in handy in a big tournament.

Joe Willock, Newcastle United Image credit: Getty Images

10:30 – In other news …

Hansi Flick has been confirmed as Joachim Low’s successor as manager of the German national team. Flick, who left Bayern Munich at the end of the season, served as Low’s assistant for a number of years and will now take over once the euros are out of the way.

10:15 – Kane’s deputy?

How many real attackers will be included in Southgate’s squad? Kane is clearly guaranteed. Then it looks very likely that Dominc Calvert-Lewin will be selected after a successful season for Everton.

Will Southgate select many more center forwards or will he rely on Marcus Rashford to provide some depth in that position? Danny Ings, of course, looked good until an injury disrupted his season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Image credit: Getty Images

10:00 – Warm-up matches

England will face Austria and Romania next month in two warm-up matches for Euro 2020. Both matches will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough and the FA has confirmed that a limited number of tickets are now sold out.

Harry Kane is also on the social media graphic to promote the games, so we can assume he’s on the England squad then? Good news for Harry. In case he was wondering …

09:45 – Room for Grealish?

About players who sweat because of their fitness – Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa man was one of the most outstanding players in the Premier League and had made his way to England until he sustained a shin injury in February.

However, Grealish got back into action towards the end of the season and Cunningham of the I reports that there will be room for him in the preliminary England squad to be announced later today. Relief!

9:30 am – Pope excluded!

Cunningham also reports that the Pope has been declared out of action due to an injury. The Burnley goalkeeper had no doubts about joining the squad and it now appears that he will not be included in the later announced 33-man squad.

This could benefit Sam Johnstone, the West Brom goalkeeper in line to replace Pope in the England squad. Johnstone was included in Southgate’s last squad in March.

Nick Pope Image credit: Getty Images

9:20 am – Bellingham is expected to be in

Sam Cunningham of the i reports Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will be included in the preliminary roster appointed by Southgate later this afternoon.

That may not come as much of a surprise, given the form Bellingham has been in recently and the good impression he made for England in March, but the competition is so fierce that the 17-year-old can’t afford to be ahead of it. take. granted.

09:00 – White is called in!

The Athletic reports that Brighton defender Ben White will be named to the preliminary English squad for Euro 2020 later today. The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season for the Seagulls in the Premier League and will be one of Southgate’s defensive options.

It is also said that the squad that Southgate is announcing today will consist of 33 players! That is considerably more than the 26 players that UEFA is allowed to bring to the tournament itself.

8:55 AM – Concerns about injury

Not only Maguire is an injury concern for England. Nick Pope, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson will all be judged before the euro. Will they be mentioned in today’s roster?

I think a lot depends on how big this provisional squad is. How many players are we talking about? That has not been confirmed by Southgate or anyone at The FA. But we will find out today at 1pm!

8:40 am – What about Maguire?

Southgate continues to sweat over Maguire’s fitness, while the Manchester United captain has real doubts about Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

Maguire has been named to United’s match day squad before the game, but wore a protective shoe and used crutches until a few days ago. Will he be on the roster today, or does Southgate know something we don’t know?

Harry Maguire Image credit: Getty Images

08:25 – Hope for TAA?

One of the great storylines we’ll be tracking today involves the inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad, of course. He was left out of Southgate’s last England squad in March.

The Telegraph reports that the 22-year-old will be named in the preliminary roster announced today. Southgate still seems to prefer other options on the right back, though.

08:15 – Who’s in the selection?

As previously mentioned, it was confirmed last night that Southgate will be naming an expanded roster today before being reduced to 26 players on June 1.

It has not been confirmed how many players will be on that preliminary roster today, but it appears that Southgate is giving itself as long as possible to make tough decisions about Harry Maguire and the Chelsea and Manchester City players involved in the Champions. League. last.

Good morning!

England manager Gareth Southgate will nominate a provisional 30-man squad, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, for Euro 2020 as he wants to account for a number of injuries, according to reports. Follow all live updates with Graham Ruthven.

The FA did not confirm the size of the squad Southgate is likely to name, but it has been widely reported that the squad will consist of 30 players.

It is believed that the English managers’ decision is an attempt to get Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to prove their suitability. Southgate will then reduce the roster to 26 on June 1.

The England squad is expected to be announced at 1:00 PM UK time, with Southgate holding a press conference at 2:00 PM.

Southgate praises Stone’s ‘calm’ after foul against Poland

