Essex village cricket club is fighting the climate crisis | Cricket
W.ith 2020 the joint hottest year on record, extreme weather conditions rising and a plethora of bad new stories in recent weeks the Greenland ice sheet on the brink of a major tipping point, threats to global food production and a drastic decline in the Arctic wildlife population the climatic situation is grim. It’s a wet dog and humanity follows, against Darren Stevens.
Last week the BBC had a project called Sport 2050. The idea was to raise awareness of how the climate crisis is expected to change the sport in the next three decades. The assignment was broad, ranging from the existential threat to winter sports to the vegetable garden of football player Eric Diers. Cricket had a high profile, due to its unique exposure to the rapidly changing weather.
The website had an imagined report of a test being forced under an Australian bio-dome to escape intense heat and air pollution, not such a wild concept when you consider a Big Bash match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in December 2019 so was blown off thick Smoke from forest fires covered the Manuka Oval or the life-threatening nature of Australia’s recent heatwaves. There was also a real-life interview with Joe Root, who ended up in the hospital during the 2018 Sydney Test, when a heat stress tracker in the middle of the SCG, showing what the temperature feels like, read a terrifying 57C.
Something must be done, Root said. It’s scary to think that the game as it is now won’t be the case in another 30 years. Hopefully there are things that can be done. I will certainly have to evolve and develop as a sport and as players.
Evolving is one thing, urgently trying to reduce CO2 emissions, quite another. With the ICC finding the concept so difficult that they pace at half-turtles and pause to turn up the air conditioning in their Dubai offices, individual cricket clubs are taking matters into their own hands.
Eight Ash Green CC is a rural Essex village club nicely situated on the outskirts of Colchester. Founded in 1948, it stands far above its weight: in a village of about 1,000 people, it attracts everyone from window cleaners to teachers of classical civilization, with three senior men’s teams, a women’s team, and eight youth teams all from clap and tickle Mercury cricket to U-15s.
It was a combination of the vibrant youth membership and the beauty of their environment that encouraged the club to embark on their green journey. In 2013 they decided to measure their ecological footprint in collaboration with partner Neutral Territory, who came up with a template with which they could record their impact. They then started offsetting their carbon through a settlement with the World Land Trust. They are not a wealthy club, the whole place is run by volunteers, but the members got behind the idea of positive change and found the money to fund between 100 and 150 each year.
But this summer they want to go a step further with their Carbon Centurions Project. On July 2, she and Neutral Territory will be holding a competition to launch the program, which hopes to recruit 100 (or more) clubs around the world to join them in measuring and actively reducing their carbon footprint using the template of Neutral Territory.
It makes it super simple, says club member Sam Collins, and if we can provide a resource to help other people, good. Using the form changes the way you think: because you measure it, you are aware of it, it is a real education.
At the same time, the club will open their new regional equipment collection hub for the Lords Taverners, a project that collects and distributes unused cricket equipment to developing countries.
The club has made changes every season. They took plastic bottles from the bar, recycled every can and bottle, knocked out an old refrigerator and a diesel roller, and provided the teams with jugs of drinks. They replaced all their lamps with LED equivalents and moved their electricity to the green supplier Ecotricity, which reduced their carbon footprint by a third in one simple switch.
Even before Covid, they encouraged car sharing, and they held meetings pretty much long before the rest of the world clocked in 2020.
Sams’ 17-year-old daughter, Anna, has taken over as the club’s new carbon champion and is already proving how annoying she should be by pointing out the things the club doesn’t measure, like the impact of food, the packaging and how much that you consume in a cricket tea.
We play on an ancient heath, says Collins Sr, where a small chunk has turned into a cricket ground. We keep it really rough and wild on the edge. Part of the heathland is ancient woodland and the club shows up en masse to help the Woodland Trust with coppice wood.
It’s really picturesque and we want to protect as much as possible, we plant trees and celebrate the vertebrates and the invertebrates.
Don’t forget the butterflies, says Anna, Dad is obsessed with the butterflies. Well you should see the Purple Hairstreak flying across the field, they love our oaks.
The wettest May on record, ruining the last two rounds of the County Championship, follows in the rain boots of the UK’s iciest April and the sunniest spring of 2020 and the driest May since the records began.
We have canceled our last seven games due to bad weather, says Sam, and it has all been affected by what we do with the environment. Our sport is being adversely affected now that this is what will happen.
If your club is interested in becoming a carbon centurion, reach out to Anna and Sam Collins at [email protected]
