City Football Group aims for global domination
Manchester City have finally reached the Champions League final after a decade of investment in Abu Dhabi, but the club’s owners’ global ambitions extend well beyond the North West of England.
The English champions are the jewel in the crown of the City Football Group (CFG), a network of 10 clubs across five continents, from Melbourne to Montevideo.
CFG’s stated goal is to become the “first truly global football organization”, fulfilling CEO Ferran Soriano’s plans for the “Disneyfication” of the football industry.
Pep Guardiola’s men can complete a treble as they beat Chelsea in Porto in a fourth consecutive League Cup and fifth Premier League title in 10 years.
But it’s not just in Manchester that CFG’s investment and expertise is paying off in the field.
Founded just seven years ago, Mumbai City became India’s first champions this year, while Melbourne City topped the regular season rankings in the A-League.
In Europe, Troyes has been promoted to the top of France and Girona is on track to return to La Liga via the second division playoffs in Spain.
But success for CFG is not measured solely by the results.
“Every club owned by City Football Group has individual goals because each team is different,” Javi Noblega, Montevideo City Torque’s business director, told AFP.
“You can’t ask Montevideo City the same commercial goals as New York.”
The South American clubs, in the Uruguayan capital and Club Bolivar in Bolivia, are used as talent hunters and recruiters.
“The purpose of the infrastructure is to attract the best young talent in Uruguay and the wider region,” added Noblega.
“We are working on other business models that can help us reach our goal of attracting young players to our academy, going to the first team with Montevideo City and then selling them to other clubs within the City Football Group or other clubs.”
Even if a player never gets the grade to be considered good enough to decorate the Etihad Stadium, player trading can be very lucrative.
The 10 million ($ 14 million) sale of former Melbourne City midfielder Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield in 2017 would have brought CFG more than they paid to buy their stake in the Australian club.
– ‘Learning from the best’ –
By merging a global brand with an interest in local markets, CFG aims to grow City’s commercial income to the level where it will not rely on investment in Abu Dhabi to compete financially with traditional giants such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona .
After CFG bought a stake in Nissan-controlled Yokohama Marinos in 2014, the Japanese car giant entered into a sponsorship deal with all CFG clubs.
“The investment is in all respects. Obviously economic, which is very important, but (also) in know-how,” says Noblega.
“Communication in the City Football Group is daily, not only in economic terms but also in marketing, communication, sponsorship, in other areas. It is an organization that is managed very horizontally. We have contact with the most important people in the City. Football Group in those areas.
“It really makes us feel valued … we learn from the best.”
CFG’s commercial growth has attracted outside investment. The China Media Capital consortium paid $ 400 million for a 13 percent stake in 2015 and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners bought 10 percent for $ 500 million in 2019, bringing the group to a valuation of $ 4.8 billion.
Sheikh Mansour paid just $ 210 million in 2008 to take over the club from former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
At the time, City wasn’t even the big attraction in their home town, with Manchester’s blue side in the shadow of United.
On Saturday, they could become champions of Europe for the first time with a worldwide fan base that has grown from franchises in every corner of the world.
kca / jw / bsp
