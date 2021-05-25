St. John’s tennis coach Ed Hippert has a young team, ‘but there is talent here’

The St. John’s High tennis program is, as usual, a hive of activity with a bevy of athletes, young and old, working together diligently to improve their game. That said, Coach Ed Hippert is just happy to see the players back on track and doing their thing.

“The whole thing (COVID-induced cancellations) struck me a little bit because we had eight seniors who graduated last year but didn’t get a senior year (for tennis),” Hippert said. “That really touched me as a coach. Some of them have come back to say hello, which is great. But they never really had a chance last year, and I still feel bad for them.”

“This year we have a young group, many of whom would have played as freshmen with that group of seniors last year,” Hippert added. “And we only have five returning kids as of 2019. We knew we were going to have a new group, but there is talent here.”

Hippert appreciates the effort that has been made to get spring sport back on track. This includes the MIAA which allows teams to meet their players ahead of the season.

Anyone involved in the St. John’s tennis program was allowed to meet twice a week for a month before the season began. This was especially beneficial for the sophomores, who never played their freshman year.

“It was great to see the freshmen and sophomores in action and get to know them a little bit more,” said Hippert.

Hippert recognized the individual aspect of tennis and noted that getting to know the players and building the team aspect of the sport is crucial. The players have had excellent training as individuals and participated in tournaments, but not much is emphasized when the topic revolves around playing and contributing in a team environment, which is what we learn here, as well as sacrifice, Hippert added.

The team / sacrifice factor was on display in full last week prior to a game with Xaverian. Hippert said No. 3 singles hitter Svabhu Govindaraj, a sophomore, had to work a bit on hitting short balls. There was some free time before the game and Hippert asked junior Harry Carven, a non-starter, to help with Govindaraj’s short balls. Carven immediately grabbed a bucket of balls and hit Govindaraj for 20 minutes.

“Harry has been with us for a while, and he understands the team aspect and the sacrifices and the giving nature of the team,” said Hippert. “Being part of a team is an important part of tennis.”

The learning experience at St. John’s is enhanced by the fact that the 17-player program also features a JV team coached by Hippert’s brother Gerry. The kids are going to play, and that’s important, said Ed Hippert.

The Pioneers, who participate in the Catholic Conference, have a young starting lineup with five sophomores, a junior and a senior. Hippert said the line-up rounds out in shape at a good clip.

All singles starters are sophomores who did not play last year. The singles are Leon Liu in number 1, Hriday Karthik in number 2 and Govindarai in number 3. The first doubles team consists of junior Matthew Luyrink and senior Keerat Sawhney.

Second doubles consists of sophomores Tejas Balaji and Arjun Nargolwala. Both hitters improve with a fine clip. Hippert added that all doubles are hard workers.

A ranked player (statewide), Liu has a striking all-round game, while Karthik is boosted, among other things, by a balance between consistency and risk-taking. Govindaraj is adept at hitting the ball and is constantly improving.

Luyrink and Sawhney bring good experience in the first doubles game. Sawhney is also a team-first child and team captain, and a role model for the younger athletes.

The younger players of the Pioneers get a lot of help from the upper classmen led by seniors Dimitri Skafidas and Rishab Makker. These younger players include sophomore George Gianopolis and freshman Agam Kukereja, Rohil Mohan, Rushil Mohan, Brendan Estephan, Nader Chmaysemand Rani Chmaysem.

Chris Ellis, former St John’s standout, is helping out as an assistant coach this year. Ellis’ long list of high school honors includes a state championship (singles) as a junior and four consecutive Central Mass. Titles (singles). He became All-American in doubles at Bates College.

“He’s been great and has so much to offer, and the kids are responding really well to him,” said Hippert.

Pingeton at Franklin High

Congratulations to Bob Pingeton, former Leicester resident, on his appointment as the new girls’ tennis coach at Franklin High School. His squad has shown gradual improvement while playing a shortened schedule due to the pandemic.

Pingeton was a multi-sports athlete at Leicester High and excelled at basketball. He currently resides in Franklin.

