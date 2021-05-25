Flint hired pro hockey legend Jim Duhart as Grand Blancs head coach





FLINT A true Flint hockey legend is the new head coach at Grand Blanc. Jim Duhart, the second most important goalscorer in Flint’s pro hockey history, has been hired to try and turn a Bobcats program that has struggled for the past few years. According to the MHSAA website, the Bobcats had a 5-7 record last season. In an effort to build a program with some history, help them get it back on their feet and run it as it should be, Duhart said when asked what his goals are for next season. It will be hard work, but I am enthusiastic for the children. The kids I’ve heard come out, they want to learn. They want to get better. That’s all you can ask for. I’m going to give everything I have and they are going to give me everything they have. I guarantee they will be better at the end of the year than they were at the beginning. Helping players reach the next level is another goal of Duharts. I don’t care if it’s prep school, Division III, whatever, he said. “I just want the kids to get better, learn the game, try to get back to the old-fashioned mindset. Duhart, 49, is originally from Ottawa, Ontario. He joined the Flint Generals in 1993-94 and played eight seasons or part of it in Flint. He was a two-time 50 goals scorer in Flint and also scored 50 for the Madison Monsters in 1997-98. He also picked 49 for the Generals in 2002-2003 and served as the captain of Flints. He scored 247 career goals for the generals. Duhart also had a hard nose, scoring at least 200 minutes of penalty three times. That included a career-high of 285 in 1993-94. Duhart, a deputy for Genesee County sheriffs, will have to be creative when putting together the Bobcats schedule. He works from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am so will practice at 3:00 pm before putting on his uniform and going on patrol in the city of Vienna. He plans to schedule home games for Saturday afternoons and wants to play road games on nights he doesn’t work for the sheriffs department. As a youngster, Duhart practically skated with the legendary Montreal Canadiens. His uncle is Hall of Fame defender Larry Robinson. Duhart coached the Grand Blancs summer team a few years ago with his son Dalton, who plays for the Ontario Hockey Leagues Saginaw Spirit. Duhart still plays in a local men’s league ages 18 and up. MORE: Skating with Canadiens helped Duhart become a prolific scorer Girls soccer players in Flint area to watch the start of the late season Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week Blind Davison pole vaulter is a remarkable boy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos