DBE clarifies which sports it classifies as contact sports

The Department of Primary Education (DBE) has provided more clarity about the suspension of contact sports in schools. This includes the classification of which sports activity is classified as a contact sport.

Last week, the DBE announced it would suspend contact sports in schools because of the plague of Covid-19 outbreaks, especially in Gauteng province.

This is a decision of the Council of Education Ministers that has decided to suspend all contact sports in schools with immediate effect.

Non-contact sports training in schools can be continued, provided all social distance, hygiene and safety precautions are observed and there is no physical contact between participants during the training, according to the DBE.

Contact sports, tournaments and matches were given the green light to continue on February 12, but with the third wave approaching, there were more and more calls to suspend the sport.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta, who was one of those who called for suspension, said: “The fact that some schools are now closed due to several cases of Covid-19 is sufficient justification for the call to stop sports activities in the school. not afford to take the risk, especially as we enter the winter season, and the government must suspend sports activities at school without delay.

A recent guideline issued to all county department heads reads: Contactless sports, including competitions, and school enrichment activities that enable social distance may continue provided the Covid-19 preventive measures are adhered to.

This means that the location for the sporting activity may not exceed the capacity of 50%.

Priority codes:

Contact

Basketball Athletics

Football Cricket-

Hockey Chess

Netball gymnastics

Rugby swimming

Volleyball Softball

Goalball Tennis

Table tennis