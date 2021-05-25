Why Seminoles youth clinics are important to Mike Norvell’s long-term success

TAMPA When Mike Norvell arrived in the state of Florida a year and a half ago, he already understood one of his main challenges: he was a relative stranger to this state and its fertile recruiting grounds.

He wasn’t born in Florida like Miami coach Manny Diaz is. He had never coached here before, like Floridas Dan Mullen did. He hadn’t even recruited the area heavily, like USF’s Jeff Scott did in Clemson.

So Norvell, a Texas resident who came from Memphis with no SEC or ACC experience, vowed not to be a stranger for much longer, especially to the Florida high school coaches and prospects who will make his tenure at Seminoles or break.

The only way to build trust, Norvell said in his introductory press conference, is to deposit money on a daily basis.

Norvell and his staff have been making deposits all over the state over the past month through a series of free youth football clinics, including last weeks stop at Tampa Bay’s Tournament SportsPlex.

Technically, the clinics have nothing to do with recruitment. They can’t. Participation is limited to second through eighth grade students, and signs throughout the complex remind everyone that FSU personnel cannot interact with high school students or their coaches due to the NCAA dead period.

Norvell is clear that these daily deposits are a way of fulfilling one of the pillars of its program: service.

Some of these kids who can see well will likely one day be Florida State Seminoles, Norvell said of the more than 3,000 children his staff instructed during the first 10 clinics. But right now, it’s not for the instant gratification of what recruiting might be years later. It is now about giving back.

FSU soccer coach Mike Norvell addresses children at a youth soccer clinic in Tampa. [ MATT BAKER | Tampa Bay Times ]

Even long-term payouts aren’t the primary focus, Norvell wouldn’t complain if they were a positive side effect of his outreach program. FSU could honestly use the help.

The Seminoles were only given a few weeks to recruit before the pandemic ended last March. Rather than scrutinizing the state during spring and fall evaluation periods, FSU was based in Tallahassee.

While every school in the country faced the same challenge, things got harder for a staff as Norvells’ new coaches at a new conference in a new state. In any case, the youth clinics have finally given the coaches the chance to see all of Florida as they crossed it in a garnet-colored and gold Astro Travel bus.

The I-4 corridor (stops in Tampa, Orlando, Kissimmee and Lakeland). The East Coast (Jacksonville, Melbourne) and The West Coast (Fort Myers). Three days in the southern hotbed of Miami-Broward-Palm Beach with the Panhandle (Pensacola and Tallahassee) on deck.

James Wilder Jr. Here at #FSUs youth camp pic.twitter.com/Sn03i6FfH6 – Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) May 21, 2021

That was also a great opportunity for me, for the staff, to see the state, to show the investment in the state we’re trying to get back in, Norvell said.

Norvell promised to showcase that investment to high school coaches during his introductory press conference. He said he would reach out my arms and open our doors to any high school coach in the state of Florida who would come and help get this program back to where it deserves to be.

The pandemic made it much more difficult to keep that promise. Norvell and his assistants have done what they can through phone calls and Zooms, but those tools cannot replace in-person interaction.

The restrictions certainly did not help recruiting into the state; only six of the FSU’s 16 high school students were from Florida (with the exception of the Bradentons IMG Academy), and none were among the state’s top 35 prospects.

That must change if Norvell wants to make the FSU nationally relevant again. The state championship teams have been built historically by maximizing in-state talent. If you sign three blue-chip Floridians a year, you won’t get it done.

Any way to fix that problem? Leave the office to allow the entire state to get a glimpse of what Norvell calls the Seminole Way.

Any coach who takes a job in the state of Florida is going to talk about the importance of the state, Norvell said. But who really wants to invest in it? And that’s what it’s about

Even though we don’t see high school coaches, we don’t see any prospects, were here for the youth. We were here to help strengthen communities. I think it’s quite special.

Judging by the high fives and smiles on the sportsplex last week, FSU’s 3,000 campers agree.

Check whether Floridas prep coaches and prospects feel that too.

