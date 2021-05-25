Hingham’s boys’ tennis turns out to be as strong as ever

Jay N. Miller

HINGHAM It should come as no surprise to most South Shore sports fans to learn that the Hingham High boys tennis team are competing for first place in the Keenan Division of the Patriot League. After all, Hingham High has a long tradition of excellent tennis teams, both men and women.

But Hingham High tennis coach Eric Gill admits he really didn’t know what to expect, and was perhaps even a little worried about coming into the 2021 season. That is probably true of most coaches in any spring sport. As the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, so teams said goodbye to two classes of senior athletes and would start this spring with players who were only sophomores when their teams last participated.

I had no idea what we would be looking at this year’s tryouts, ”said Gill this week. I was very pleasantly surprised, even though I knew that by then (2019) we had had some JVs that were borderline varsity. made varsity when we weren’t such a strong team. So I knew some good kids were coming back. But we had graduated our entire starting lineup. We had that group since they were sophomores, and they were undefeated in the Patriot League. We had eleven juniors on that 2019 team, all of whom lost their senior season last year, and given their record up to that point, it would have been an epic run. “

“We only had two returning veterans, and they are our two captains this spring,” noted Gill. Ian Strehle and Brendan Costello. Brendan has been used in every position in singles, and can do them all, while Ian is more of a mainstay in our doubles. Our only other seniors are John Sherwood and Ryan Truchan, so we donate. seniors. Ian Cyr, another senior, is our team manager and is also a major contributor to the team. ”

But with that lack of veteran hands, the Harborms were happy to find themselves inundated with eager young faces.

“I was really happy with the turnout we got, 34 kids at the tryouts,” said Gill. “We kept 16 of them on varsity and another 18 on JVs. A lot of kids who were just freshmen in 2019 are now juniors and they get scattered all over our top spots. Junior Jack Price is usually our first singles player, while junior Dominic Kantor is our second singles. Those guys are examples of what I said about that 2019 team where I could see they certainly had varsity potential at the time, but with the higher classes we had then we knew we were leaving a lot raw talent on the JVs. Juniors Brendan Richardson and Thatcher Gray are two more players who have really improved and will play an important role. ”

“I was most surprised by the number of players we got from the second tier this year,” said Gill. “And we have some good freshmen too, and you always enjoy having kids that you can watch four years of varsity experience.”

“These sophomores are mostly kids who have never started varsity, and they are a big part of our mainstay, so we were really blessed with some talented kids this year,” added Gill. “Sophomore Will Baker and Thomas Fabrizio are one of our best doubles teams. Charlie Donahue, also a sophomore, came out of our third place in singles and moved straight to number one in our lineup. Charlie Even and Trevor Buckeridge are still here. two sophomores who are also in the middle of things. “

“Among our freshmen, Riley Thompson and Liam Arnold are a very good doubles team, while Travis Rugg has worked hard and earned his way up the ladder to take over our number three singles slot,” noted Gill. “These young kids, sophomores and freshmen, are definitely in the mix for our top line-up spots now. And that also means that the future of the Hingham High tennis team is looking pretty bright.”

After Friday’s win over Plymouth North, the Hingham High team were 6-1, with three regular season games to go. Their only defeat was that of divisional rival Duxbury, with a rematch this week. The pandemic schedule will be shortened a bit from the normal length of the season, but it should get pretty close.

“I think we’ll have a few fewer games,” said Gill. “We usually played 18 or so, and this spring we get ten and then the Patriot Cup league tournament, before the state tournament. We think we can get four games in the Patriot Cup, and unfortunately we can’t play the non-league games we usually do. But it’s not a bad schedule and we’re playing again, so no one will complain. “

Tennis is a sport where social distance is relatively easy to achieve, yet the athletes were a bit alone for playing long distance competition between seasons.

“I think a lot of our kids have been able to practice over the past year and keep their games in some form,” said Gill. “I know a lot of them did clinics in the winter to improve their game. The biggest lack of course was in competitions, and that’s what we have to work on the most now. We often look great in practice, and then I see. some of us are tightening up in the games. Again, we are a fairly young team, and I think that is just a problem that will resolve itself as our boys play more games. In terms of the strokes we already know they have them, so it’s just a matter of getting that varsity experience. “

If it sounds like the Harborms are in their lineup from top to bottom, well, that’s how their coach sees it too.

“I think over the years the strength of Hingham High tennis has been that we have teams that are good, from the number one player to the number 16 player,” said Gill. “I think the way this spring has gone, we’re pretty strong from top to bottom. We have some great feeder programs in town and the school has a good tradition in tennis, and so we have a lot of kids who want to play. play and work hard at it. “

“And this year it just feels so great to go out and play again,” said Gill. “Now this week we find out that we can take off the masks, which is what the kids love to hear. We’re all really happy to go out and play, and hopefully they have some fun. But best of all, the team at this years, especially the seniors, will get a season. “