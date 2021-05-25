Ice Hockey Federation criticizes Latvian officials over swapping the Belarusian flag





The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Tuesday criticized Latvian officials for removing the Belarusian flag from a display at the Riga World Cup and replacing it with a flag used by the opposition. The IIHF denounced the move as a “political message” and said the actions of the Belarusian government and the country’s ice hockey players should be viewed as “separate”. It asked Latvia to remove the IIHF flag and the world championship flag with the name of the sports board from the same screen. Belarus scrambled a fighter plane to force a passenger jet to land in the capital, Minsk, and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board on Sunday and was criticized by the European Union and the United States. read more A day after the incident, the mayor of Riga and the foreign minister of Riga had the Belarusian flag removed from a display of flags representing the countries participating in the world cup. It was replaced by a historic Belarusian red and white flag, which is now the symbol of the opposition. read more “The IIHF does not agree with the actions of the Mayor of Riga and the Latvian Foreign Minister to use the flag of a participating country in the World Cup for a political message,” the IIHF said in a statement. statement The actions of the Belarusian government are separate from the players competing under the Belarusian flag at this tournament. The players have been welcomed to Latvia as guests and should not have to see their flag removed without their consent from the public display of the 16 participating countries. “ “The IIHF will keep the Belarusian flag at all world championships for the duration of the tournament, and hopes the mayor’s office will reconsider its decision,” he said. Earlier this year, Belarus was stripped of its right to co-host the World Cup amid security concerns over political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic, with sponsors threatening to withdraw if it took place in Minsk . Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos