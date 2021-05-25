BTI is redefining luxury living in Gulshan and Dhanmondi





On the left, Park Royale in Gulshan and Moonwake in Dhanmondi on the right

Courtesy

BTI has developed new luxury homes in Gulshan and Dhanmondi, equipped with state-of-the-art features and automated designs With the increasing demand for luxury high-rise apartments, BTI, a leading real estate developer, has developed new luxury homes in the upscale Gulshan and Dhanmondi neighborhoods, equipped with state-of-the-art features and automated designs. Gulshan’s new look Gulshan has gradually become a sought-after area for luxury housing, with apartments with the most modern and automated features. An example is Three, a BTI residence whose more than 7000 sft of luxury apartments overlook Gulshan Lake. With 14 exclusive 5-bedroom units combined with quality amenities in every home, Three represents the very best of bti. These amenities they provide are home automation functions connected to a smart hub for convenience. Three has an infinity pool that leads to the lake view, complete with locker rooms, a world-class fully equipped gym, with privacy and security. The building also has a meet and greet lounge. Each apartment also has modern parking facilities. Also read – Celestial Heights: An Introduction to a Newer Living Concept Another example of BTI’s development is Park Royale, an architectural gem. These one-unit 4-bedroom apartments start from 5000+ sft in size and provide space, comfort and privacy. The rooftop offers access to an infinity pool, a fully equipped gym with an outdoor deck, a rooftop play area for kids and a modern BBQ corner. The building has a double height courtyard that is connected to a meet and greet lounge. Dhanmondi: Stylish and sophisticated With lush greenery, quiet neighborhoods and Dhanmondi Lake, Dhanmondi offers a model living experience. There, BTI also unveiled two new homes equipped with all modern fixtures and trimmings, perfect for those who want to live in the peaceful environment Dhanmondi offers. Moonwake offers luxury with 2395+ sft modern apartments. It represents the legacy of BTI, with swimming pools, an outdoor playground with table tennis facilities for children, a gym with an outdoor deck and a meet and greet area. The centerpiece is the green embedded roof. West Gate is another lavish home offering smart and well-designed 1800+ sft homes. BTI is also launching several apartments in other emerging locations in Dhaka. Stay tuned and call 16604 for more information and exclusive details. This article is published under special arrangement as part of a partnership with BTI







