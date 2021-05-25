Bradman in the Making in This Kerala Backyard | Cricket News







The little boy started playing cricket with his grandmother in their flat after becoming addicted to cricket in 2019, a few months after watching the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He hit my mother (the child’s grandmother) in the flat. After a month or two I realized he was taking good pictures. We didn’t know much about cricket so I searched online for the basics of cricket and I got she informed him. I have a bat for him too, “Father Prejith V told IANS from Thrissur in Kerala.

“He insisted that he would keep hitting with a stump in the absence of a club. I declined the request at first, but then gave in and allowed him to hit with it in our apartment. What I saw surprised me. plastic)) ball with the center of the stump, ” recalls Father Prejith V.

After the lockdown was over, he was given a new bat and was accepted into a local cricket academy – Loongs Cricket Academy.

“He went there for six months before the lockdown ended his cricket again last month (April 2021). Since then he has been practicing alone at home.”

A video of his decisiveness, where he sees his drives hit with a stump, caught the attention of Rajasthan Royals (RR) talent scout Romi Bhinder, whose academy in Nagpur is contracted with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“I found this boy through a Facebook video. I spoke to his dad and told him the franchise will take care of him in the future. I told him we would call him to the academy for further training and do everything we can to do it. do to help him., ”Bhinder told IANS of Nagpur.

The father is delighted, no wonder. “RR has told us they will sponsor him. They said they would help Vighnaj get lessons from RR skipper Sanju Samson,” said Prejith.

Samson is also from Kerala. Hitting a ball with a stump is known to sharpen reflexes. There was another international batsman who, as a child, sharpened his reflexes with a punch and a golf ball over 100 years ago. That batsman was called Sir Don Bradman.







