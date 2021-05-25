Barrett Sallee sees TJ Finley win the starting QB job





The quarterback fight on the Plains has begun. Landing former LSU QB TJ Finley, Auburn football now has two (and possibly three if Dematrius Davis arrives ahead of schedule) options for the runway. In pole position to be below center in the Tigers’ first attack against Akron is incumbent starter Bo Nix. Nix is ​​a second-generation Auburn man – his father Patrick Nix was a four-year QB and two-year starter from 1992-1995 – and he thinks he has one more season to establish himself as the go-to arm in the world. attack. Bryan Harsin is unlikely to struggle with the former 5-star recruit after a second slump in 2020. Finley is currently the QB2 and he too has a lot to prove. As Sallee points out in his piece, LSU pulled him out of the starting line-up after Alabama chased his poor throws and lack of pocket mobility, so this isn’t a situation where he has to lose the runway. He will likely lose the fight in the training camp in the summer. Sallee sees things differently, however, and believes that Nix will be removed from the top of the depth chart: Gut Feeling: The underdog Finley will be Auburn’s starting quarterback for the season opener against Akron on Sept. 4. It could be an unpopular opinion, and that’s fine. But Nix consistently jumped out of the bag after someone read and tried to play with his legs – even when he wasn’t under pressure. That wasn’t a big deal for Malzahn, as the former Auburn coach would rather his quarterbacks want more than just ‘willing’ runners. That won’t add up with Bobo and Harsin – who both want their quarterbacks to read multiple times and understand what a much more passer-by-friendly playbook is. While some of Sallee’s points about Nix remain steadfast – particularly his tendency to pass up when there isn’t an obvious open option right away – the idea that Nix’s ability to make things happen with his feet, Could Lead To The Newly Implemented Offensive Decision Makers At this point, it’s hard to imagine Finley falling below the middle of sales in the first week. Time will tell, and Auburn football has certainly gotten what they wanted with Nix perhaps needing a shot in the arm after a so-so 2020 season, but we may have to wait to see how the QB battle unfolds. this summer before we call anyone the starter.

