



A group of U3A members takes part in a Nordic walking event. Lancaster and Morecambe U3A (University of the Third Age) is a voluntary self-help learning organization with over 1,300 members. It is open to anyone who is no longer in full-time employment and is looking for opportunities to meet like-minded people who wish to learn and participate in activities of mutual interest. The group's principles are based on shared learning, for our members, by our members and currently has more than 100 interest groups, including art, geology, photography, hiking, table tennis and food discovery, and events are held on most weekdays kept. The variety of activities on offer increases as members start new groups that reflect their own interests. Anyone retired or semi-retired can join the group and there are no age or geographic limits, although most of the members live between Carnforth in the north, Garstang in the south, and along the Lune Valley. They meet in various local libraries, churches and similar locations in Lancaster and Morecambe, although some groups congregate in members' homes in the area, usually close to public transport. Walks and activities further afield have car-sharing meeting points, so not having your own transport is no barrier to participation. In addition, the group holds monthly meetings in Lancaster and Morecambe, with a lecture on a topic of common interest. They are held at the Dukes Theater on the fourth Tuesday of each month and at Torrisholme Methodist Church on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members also organize trips to museums, theaters, parks and other attractions. Chairman Mary Waters said, "Social interaction is an integral part of what we do, so no one in the U3A needs to feel lonely!" Wednesday, June 3 is National U3A Day, with activities taking place across the UK to celebrate the activities of more than 1,050 U3As with more than four million members. Research has shown that U3As have a positive, cost-effective and sustainable impact on the well-being and future of retirees in the UK. More information can be found on the group's website here, Facebook and YouTube, or anyone who wants to know more, can also contact the chair at [email protected]

