World of cricket: Indian Women’s Test comeback in Bancroft controversy

The Indian women’s cricket team played two World Cup finals in four years. With a solid mix of clever spin bowlers, effective pacers and courageous hitters, they’re quite a pack. But it’s been seven years since they last played a Test match. They have not gone through the change of mind and temper that takes place in the life of an all-format cricketer.

Although COVID-19 is not continuing its rage in the world in the best of circumstances, the Test’s comeback for the women will last no less than a semester. If they get it right there will be more, but if they don’t, no one knows.

The women will play a one-time test against England in Bristol from June 16 and a pink ball match under the lights against Australia at the end of September.

Ramesh Powars returns as the head coach in the story’s sub-plot.

WV Raman, who replaced Powar in 2018 after the latest feud with Mithali Raj, was dismissed.

The cricket players hope to initiate a process under the new coach with a view to the World Cup 50-over in 2022.

Amidst the success chapters lies a gloomy gloom when Priya Punia of the itinerant company lost her mother to the dreaded virus. And Veda Krishnamurthy is not part of the series after twin tragedies, the demise of her mother and sister in the family as a result of COVID.

Cameron speaks again

There seems to be no end to the controversy over Sandpapergate. In a recent interview, Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for sanding the ball with a piece of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018, said the bowlers were aware of the plan to tamper the ball.

In addition to Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner faced sanctions.

When Cricket Australia’s integrity unit reached out to Cameron Bancroft for more information, he said the interview had been misinterpreted and he was confused by an unexpected line of questioning. – Getty images

After the Cricket Australia Integrity Unit contacted Bancroft for more information, he said the interview had been misinterpreted and he was confused by an unexpected line of questions. However, this led to a strongly worded statement from bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon who denied having any knowledge of such a plan.

Later, the current skipper Tim Paine told that the players were clearing the air among themselves. I think they are frustrated that it keeps popping up, but I think that’s an essential part of everyone who played in that test match. Their mood was fine, I think they spoke to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone is looking forward to moving on, he told reporters.

End of AB’s pension story

There is no doubt that even at the age of 37, AB de Villiers remains one of the best T20 hitters in the world. And that’s why the name keeps popping up for every ICC tournament even after his retirement in 2018. He is fit and was a superstar in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, de Villiers offered to help but was turned down by the team management.

New coach Mark Boucher wanted to gather the best short-format players ahead of the T20 World Cup and de Villiers was back in the discussions. But the batsman decided to stick to his decision because he didn’t want to get ahead of a player already in the system.

AB has its reasons, which I respect. Unfortunately, he is no longer in the mix. I say unfortunately because I think we can all agree that he is still one of the best if not the best T20 players in the world cricket, Boucher said in The citizen.

Pakistan wins series in Zimbabwe

After the Pakistanis suffered a shocking defeat in one of the T20I games, it might have been expected that Zimbabwe would fight in the Test series; well, at least in one or two sessions. The African nation faced a steady line-up from Pakistan who hit only once in the two Tests to win with an innings on both occasions.

The Pakistan team with the trophy after winning the series against Zimbabwe. – AP

Abid Ali (215 of 407) and Azhar Ali (126 of 240) laid the foundation with the bat that propelled Pakistan to 510 for the loss of eight wickets on declaration. Zimbabwe was only able to save 132 and 231 and failed to negotiate against Shaheen Afridi’s swing and Nauman Ali’s spider.

34-year-old Ali, who made his Test debut earlier this year, turned the tide by scoring a quick 97 with the bat before running through the batters. The slow left-arm Orthodox bowler claimed the second five to (5/86) of his career.