Glory to Atltico and Lille and sweet relief to Juventus Football Weekly | American football

The season is over in Spain, Italy, France and Germany, so we collect the biggest stories from all over the continent. We start with Atltico Madrid, who closed La Liga thanks to another goal from Luis Surez. What now for Real Madrid and Barcelona after bad seasons?

We then move to Italy, where Juventus threw Napoli to fourth place after Gennaro Gattusos’ side dropped two crucial points at home against Hellas Verona. We also discuss what’s next for Internazionale who faces an uncertain summer despite winning the Serie A.

Finally, we wrap up an exciting final day in France, where Lille finally ended PSG’s grip on the Ligue 1 title. The biggest talking point in Germany was a historic 41st goal of the season by Robert Lewandowski, beating Gerd Mllers Bundesliga record in one season.