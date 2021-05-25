Michigan Supreme Court will not hear a case from a Fenton tennis player injured by a teammate





FENTON, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court will not comment on the case of a former Fenton High School tennis player who sustained a permanent eye injury after a teammate hit a tennis ball that hit him in the eye when training ended. Originally filed and dismissed at Genesee Circuit Court and upheld by the state appeals court, the lawsuit was brought by Bradley Trecha and his father, Jeff Trecha, against Brenden Remillard, an older teammate on the Fenton tennis team, when both were students at Fenton. in September 2016. Trecha was injured at Fenton High School on tennis courts where, according to the court, practice was taking place. The team practiced on two banks of lanes separated by a fence that was 5 meters behind the baselines of the lanes and Trecha was between the baseline and the fence at the end of the workout. Treacha and others had been instructed by their coach to pick up tennis balls around the court, according to a letter submitted by his attorney, Edwin W. Jakeway. At the same time, Remillard ended a practice match. After losing the match, the command says, Remillard turned and in frustration pulled a ball from his pocket and hit it behind him, punching Trecha in the eye as he collected balls around the field. The Supreme Court had agreed to oral arguments aimed at whether the incident that injured Trechas was reasonably foreseeable to someone involved in a recreational activity, but judges said in their decision that they were not convinced that the question asked had to be reviewed by the court. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Megan K. Cavanagh wrote that the lower courts made a mistake in relying on a factual conclusion not supported by the report and in concluding that blowing up suspects was reasonably foreseeable. I don’t believe people in Michigan foresee the risk of a player hitting a ball angrily and blindly while playing tennis at their local park, Cavanagh wrote in her dissent. I don’t think holding this case before the jury either encourages vigorous participation in recreational activities or protects against blatant behavior … Consequently, I would turn the case back and refer it back to court. Mary T. Nemeth, Remillards attorney, said in her April court argument that Treacha was in a dangerous zone, about 10 feet away from her client when he was caught in the eye. People who enter matches get frustrated and do stupid things, Nemeth told the Supreme Court, adding in her letter to the court that her client was unaware that Treacha was behind him when he hit the ball towards the fence. But Jakeway said the injury his client sustained didn’t have to happen and isn’t a common part of tennis. His injuries were not the result of any risk inherent in tennis …, he said. You just wouldn’t hit a ball behind you without paying attention to the end of a match. Read more: High school tennis player claims teammate caused eye injury with a careless hit Judge sets times and dates for a virtual hearing on the water crisis settlement in Flint Councilor Eric Mays ordered Flint to pay $ 35,000 in legal fees after a failed lawsuit

