Meet the Cranbrook-Kingswood Hockey Teams Fab Five

Led by Captain and All-State Center Jack Wineman, the Cranes won their 18th state championship.

W.When it comes to winning state championships in hockey, the Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood High School team has no peers.

The Cranes played in 20 state titles and won 18, losing only to Calumet in 1996 and 1998.

Their last win was a 4-1 win over previously undefeated Calumet at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth for the Division 3 title, their first state championship since 2015.

Five Jewish players were on the selection of Cranbrook-Kingswood (15-4). While they recognized the pressure that comes with playing in such a successful program, they said it’s a good thing.

Jack Wineman, a Birmingham senior center, played on the top line of Cranes this season. He was one of the team’s four captains and a selection of the First Team’s Division 3 by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.

His goal in the first period against Calumet (18-1-1) gave Cranbrook-Kingswood a 2-0 lead. He had eight goals and 17 assists this season.

Clearly the pressure [to succeed] motivated me to put my stamp on the program and hang another banner in the rafters, but it didn’t put extra pressure on me, he said. Our goal this season was to have fun every day and work hard to the end.

Commerce Township junior right wing Ty Esterline was injured and missed most of the season, but was allowed to play in the postseason.

He took the opportunity to score Cranbrook-Kingswood’s fourth goal against Calumet. It was the only goal he scored in the five games he played this season.

Our team that wins so many state championships is not putting me under pressure, he said. I really benefit because it pushes me to get better as a person and a hockey player so that we have the chance to win a state championship.

There is more pressure not to abandon your teammates who have become your family in recent months.

Junior defender Jacob Budabin van Troy assisted Cranbrook-Kingwood’s first goal against Calumet. One of Cranes’ top defenders, he had three goals and 12 assists this season.

The pressure is always there to perform given the history of the teams’ state championships, he said. However, at the end of the day, we have to work our own way and it really helps when you have the kind of guys around you that we did this year.

Also, the coaching staff pushes us to be the best we can, using the history of our teams not as pressure, but as motivation to be the best we can be.

Charlie Finsilver is a junior right wing from Bloomfield Hills. He had a few assists this season.

The winning culture built by our team over the years helps keep players on track, he said.

We understand the legacy and status of players and teams from the past, so we know we need to fill big shoes. The pressure motivates us to live up to that legacy.

Every time I put on the Cranbrook-Kingswood jersey, I know I’m playing for something bigger than myself. It’s really humbling.

Andrew Swartz is a junior defender / forward from Toronto. He had 10 assists in 19 games this season.

The pressure brought on by the tradition of winning is beneficial to me and my teammates, he said. It’s the kind of pressure that makes us want to win more. The pressure drives our team to keep going, to keep winning, not to stop winning, and to be the best team in the state every year.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused interruptions and shortened the high school hockey season. There were also unprecedented mitigation measures for players.

But the Cranes rolled with the blows, according to Finsilver, whose grandfather, Stan Finsilver, is a former president at Temple Israel.

The COVID-19 protocols were just obstacles to be addressed mentally and physically, he said. Compliance with the protocols was the only way we could play. We really had no choice. It was either follow protocols or have no season.

As the season progressed, the protocols became more of a known enemy and less frustrating.

In addition to Wineman’s All-State honors, sophomore Cranbrook-Kingswood coach John LaFontaine was named Division 3 Coach of the Year by the MHSHCA.