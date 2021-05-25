Viaplay shows PDC darts from 2022





May 25, 2021 Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Scandinavian streaming company, has acquired the exclusive rights to show live darts from Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) in the Netherlands on its Viaplay streaming service from 2022. The five-year agreement makes Viaplay the exclusive Dutch home of the world’s best darts tournaments, including the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship. Finals, in addition to the World Series of Darts Finals. NENT Group and the PDC will also collaborate to develop a live darts event in the Netherlands with the world’s leading players. More details will be announced soon. Dutch darts player Michael van Gerwen said: “There is so much dart talent in the Netherlands and it is great that fans can watch PDC tournaments via Viaplay from the beginning of next year. The PDC’s partnership with NENT Group continues to grow and we can all look positively to the future with them. “ Peter Nrrelund, Chief Sports Officer of the NENT Group, added: “We are coming to the Netherlands to become a leader in streaming. That means securing the most relevant local sports rights, in addition to providing great original content. All-time greats like Michael van Gerwen, world number one for seven consecutive years, and Raymond van Barneveld, famous for his five world titles and rivalry in the mid-2000s with Phil `The Power ‘Taylor, have built a huge Dutch dart audience. . . In addition to Formula 1 and the Bundesliga, Viaplay is once again on track with the best premium sports in the Netherlands. “ Barry Hearn OBE, President of PDC, said: “NENT Group are already valued broadcast partners in a number of areas and their expansion into the Netherlands is an exciting time for both them and the PDC. Darts is hugely popular throughout the Netherlands and this partnership gives fans the opportunity to continue to enjoy top class PDC tournaments through Viaplay. “ The deal with Matchroom Sport also provides live coverage of snooker’s Champion of Champions and Championship League events for Viaplay in the Netherlands, along with pool’s World Pool Masters, World Pool Championship, World Cup of Pool, US Open Championship and Mosconi Cup, in addition to a extensive a variety of other sports, including table tennis, bowling, basketball and netball.







