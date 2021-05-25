Jets ‘Blake Wheeler blocks shot with groin:’ we don’t have ‘kids anymore’





When a Stanley Cup is at stake, NHL players will risk everything to get away with Lord Stanley’s Cup. Winnipeg Jet Captain Blake Wheeler certainly took that to heart on Monday. In the final game of the Jets series against the Edmonton Oilers, Wheeler blocked a shot in a, well, sensitive area in the third period. The Jets won the game 4-3 in triple overtime to beat the Oilers in four games. “I’m sure everyone on this phone call has had experiences like this or something, not necessarily a slapshot,” Wheeler said in his post-game press conference. “I mean, everyone on our team did that the whole series, the whole game. On the first shift of the game, we put an emphasis on getting the shots from the point, and Matty Perreault blocked two shots. and there … established the standard that every man would put his body in front of the puck And in the third period in a tight game, you put everything in front of it. “I have three beautiful children and we don’t have any more, so who cares.” MORE: Oilers vs. Jets Score, Results: Kyle Connor’s 3OT goal finishes Winnipeg sweep of Edmonton After Wheeler was shot in the crotch, he had to skate from the ice to the locker room, but he was back on the ice for overtime for Winnipeg. Wheeler was vital to the Jets’ success against the Oilers, as he was level with Mark Scheifele for the most points in the series out of five with two goals and three assists in the series. He finished the regular season with 46 points on 15 goals and 31 assists. “I’m glad he has his kid. There’s the funny part of hockey because when I found out where it hit him I was relieved to think it was his wrist,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said after the game. “You have to have a good laugh between periods at the fact that he survived, but that was really a crucial part of tonight’s game. [The Oilers]had good zone control and good ball possession and got the puck an awful lot from low to high, but the difference between winning the two games is we got those blocks. “







