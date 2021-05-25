Washington Football Team 2021 schedule: Prediction of every game, totals of opponent’s wins, record projection

The Washington soccer team made an impression last season when Ron Rivera claimed a division title and gave the eventual Super Bowl champions a point for their money in the postseason, despite constant quarterback problems. Washington set the ship right in many ways this off-season, when the team signed a starting quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, a talented assault weapon in Curtis Samuel, and then a legit starting cornerback in William Jackson. Washington also had a solid 2021 NFL Draft, putting together a league that could make an immediate impact in Year 1.

The NFC East should be another interesting division to follow, but let’s hope these teams win some more games in 2021. Below we’ll break down each game on Washington’s schedule this coming season. How far can Rivera get this team in 2021?

(Over / Under earnings totals for each opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook)

Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Opponent wins total:O / U 9

This game was actually one of my top five picks for Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Rivera era started with a bang last year, when Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points after trailing 17 in the second quarter. Washington’s elite defense will put a tough test on sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert, and Fitzpatrick has been known to start the seasons hot before cooling off. In 2018, he became the first quarterback to throw more than 400 yards in three consecutive games – and those three games were the first three games of the season. Washington kicks off the 2021 season with an “upset” victory.

Prediction:Washington wins 30-24

Projected record:1-0

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

Opponent wins total:O / U 7

Washington is winless against the Giants in their last five games, but New York won both games last year with a combined four runs. It looks like Washington will at least split the season series this season, and I’m taking them to win at home in week 2 on “Thursday Night Football”.

Prediction:Washington wins 27-24

Projected record:2-0

Week 3 at Buffalo Bills

Opponent wins total:O / U 10.5

The Bills are a legit Super Bowl contender and I think they will carry the momentum they’ve created for themselves in 2020 to 2021. Sean McDermott’s defense started slow last year, but I don’t think that will happen again. The bills hand Washington its first loss.

Prediction: Washington loses30-23

Projected record:2-1

Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

Opponent wins total:O / U 7.5

This could be a trap game for Washington. Atlanta is rebuilding in many ways, but freshman national team coach Arthur Smith should be able to score points with Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons cannot play with a lead, but they are capable of surprises.

Prediction:Washington loses 35-31

Projected record:2-2

Week 5 vs New Orleans Saints

Opponent wins total:O / U 9.5

The Saints will be a different team in 2021 without Drew Brees. While they were perennial contenders with him, their forward-moving ceiling depends on whoever takes over – which, in my opinion, will be Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick has had ups and downs in his career, but I’m taking Washington here to avenge his upset loss to the Falcons in Week 4.

Prediction:Washington wins 28-20

Projected record:3-2

Week 6 against Kansas City Chiefs

Opponent wins total:O / U 12

Patrick Mahomes vs. Washington’s defense should be an exciting game, but I’m not going to choose here against Kansas City.

Prediction:Washington loses 30-24

Projected record:3-3

Week 7 at Green Bay Packers

Opponent wins total:N / A

This is a tough game to predict given the uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. Let’s assume he’s below center for the Packers in 2021. That should make Green Bay a favorite in the Week 7 matchup, and the fact that it’s played at Lambeau Field doesn’t help Washington.

Prediction:Washington loses 28-23

Projected record:3-4

Week 8 in Denver Broncos

Opponent wins total:N / A

The Broncos are a solid squad, but their quarterback problem is hard to ignore. Perhaps catching Denver mid-season is a good thing as the Broncos could be in the middle of a quarterback switch and a little discombobulated on the offensive side of the ball. Washington is recovering here with a victory.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-21

Projected record:4-4

Week 10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent wins total:O / U 11.5

Washington comes with a bye for this rematch of Super Wild-Card Weekend! Taylor Heinicke kept it close to Tom Brady, but I’m not going to bet against the reigning Super Bowl champions here. Brady and Co. win, but it’s close.

Prediction: Washington loses31-28

Projected record:4-5

Week 11 at Carolina Panthers

Opponent wins total:O / U 7.5

Here’s a grudge match against Rivera’s former team – who he actually lost last year. Washington had a chance to secure the division title in Week 16, but Dwayne Haskins’ fight ended in a loss. Samuel led the Panthers in both rushing and receiving that game, but now he plays for the other side. Washington wins in week 11.

Prediction:Washington wins 27-21

Projected record:5-5

Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Opponent wins total:O / U 10

A week before Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina in week 16 last year, it lost an ugly 20-15 game against the Seahawks. It was another match in which Haskins struggled, but the defense held Washington in. Expect this matchup to be a good match as I imagine both teams would start looking at the playoff picture. Still, I’m leaning toward Washington to avenge last season’s loss, which would be huge since this is a “Monday Night Football” game.

Prediction: Washington wins38-35

Projected record:6-5

Week 13 at Las Vegas Raiders

Opponent wins total:O / U 7.5

Playing in Vegas is going to be tough this season. Not only is it on the other side of the country, but Allegiant Stadium could be one of the best environments in the NFL. The Raiders were a weird team last year, and I expect them to be just as unpredictable in 2021. They could lose 37 points in a week to a team like the Falcons, but they could also be the only team that Mahomes and the Chiefs have in the normal season. You just never know with Derek Carr, but I’ll give a nod to the Raiders and label this as a potential trap game for Washington.

Prediction:Washington loses 37-31

Projected record:6-6

Week 14 vs Dallas Cowboys

Opponent wins total:O / U 9.5

The Cowboys are a tough team to analyze heading into 2021. Yes, they have secured Dak Prescott on a long-term deal, but Dallas is 10-11 in the last 21 games he started in. Much of the blame can be put on the defense, but Washington attacked this team last year. I’ll be honest and say Washington is splitting the season series with the Cowboys.

Prediction: Washington wins25-21

Projected record:7-6

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent wins total:O / U 7

It’s a bit weird how Washington doesn’t get the Cowboys or Eagles until very late in the season. It’s also strange how there is a four-week period where Washington only plays two teams. It goes without saying, but it is entirely possible that this piece could determine the division winner. Washington swept the Eagles last year, and I say this will happen again in 2021.

Prediction: Washington wins30-13

Projected record:8-6

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys

Opponent wins total:O / U 9.5

Washington has the chance to make an important statement in prime time in Dallas, just like it did last Thanksgiving, but the Cowboys are stealing this game.

Prediction: Washington loses28-26

Projected record:8-7

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent wins total:O / U 7

Washington recovers with a division win in week 17.

Prediction: Washington wins24-20

Projected record:9-7

Week 18 at New York Giants

Opponent wins total:O / U 7

We mentioned earlier in this piece that Washington will at least split the season series against the Giants in 2021, and it’s possible that this week 18 rematch could determine the division title or a wildcard slot. It could really go either way, but for the sake of this article, we’ll give Washington a win to close the 2021 regular season.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-28

Projected end record: 10-7