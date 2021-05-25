Apollo / SRR finds a rare winning streak





ST. CLOUD In a span of 120 games dating back to the 2012 season, the Apollo / Sauk Rapids tennis team had won just three wins. That included a run of 90 consecutive losses in the Central Lakes Conference. But in less than a week, the Stormin ‘Eagles have nearly matched their output over the past decade. Just six days away from their first win of the season at Willmar 4-3, Apollo / Sauk Rapids put in another strong performance in singles, taking the key win at No. 1 in doubles to win 4-2 in a rematch with the Cardinals and advance to the quarter-finals of the section 8-2A team tournament. The Stormin ‘Eagles lost their first 14 games of the season before the two wins over Willmar. Last week, Apollo / Sauk Rapids won No. 1-4 singles all in straight sets to secure victory. With only eight players, Apollo / Sauk Rapids always puts a point at number 3 in double every match. There were only seven players left for sections on Monday, while Willmar only had eight. With Apollo / SRR giving away a point for defaulting on No. 4 singles, they would have to win four out of five matches to win outright. “We wanted to go heavy singles again; we didn’t lose a set the last time we played our strongest four boys,” said head coach Jamie Hatlestadsaid. After a bit of a slow start, senior Tiernan Atteberry, junior Zach Stang and senior Galaan Omar all won their second sets 6-0. Atteberry put on an impressive first serve and some blistering winners in the second set at key moments to take his second straight win at No. 1 singles. All of his previous wins this year came with fellow captain Stang in the doubles, where the duo have collected five wins. With matters settled in singles, the decisive point came down to senior Braedyn Leeb and sophomore Cole Sowada in No. 1 doubles. They had lost to the exact same duo of Willmar with a score of 6-0, 6-4 the week before, but quickly turned the script and won 6-2, 6-3 after a few match point chances while taking a 5 – had a head start. 2 in the second set. Hatlestad said the duo’s play on the net gave them the upper hand on Monday. “They stayed in, served well, played well and kept the ball in; we made fewer mistakes,” said Hatlestad. “In tennis that’s how you win.” Apollo / Sauk Rapids will face No. 1 South seed Becker the following Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Tech had a bye in the first round of Section 8-2A and will be hosting No. 3 South seed Monticello at the same time on Wednesday afternoon. Sartell was on the other side of the bracket as the No. 5 seed in the North Division and lost on the road 7-0 to No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes. Cathedral / SJP also opened section play on Monday, losing to No. 2 seed Litchfield in section 6A with a score of 7-0. Results Section 8-2A: # 4S Apollo / Sauk Rapids 4, # 5S Willmar 2 No. 1 singles: Tiernan Atteberry def. David Thaden 6-3, 6-0 No. 2 singles: Zach Stang def. Joshua Jensen 6-1, 6-0 No. 3 singles: Galaan Omar def. Isaac Zelaya Velasquez 6-2, 6-0 No. 4 singles: Jonathan Kelpeby standard 2-0, 2-0 No. 1 doubles: Braedyn Leeb / Cole Sowada defeats. Jorge Zelaya Velasquez / Andrew Ziebarth 6-2, 6-3 No. 2 doubles: Mateo Engan / Matthew Johnson def. Kody Duffy / Kain Swenson 6-0, 6-1 Section 8-2A: No. 4N Detroit Lakes 7, No. 5N Sartell 0 No. 1 singles: Reed Henderson defeats. Tyler Braegelmann 6-1, 6-1 No. 2 singles: Nathan Cihak def. Sebastian Lau 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 singles: Austin Miller def. Zak Farley 6-1, 6-0 No. 4 singles: Jordan Fields def. Adam Paulson 6-3, 6-1 No. 1 doubles: Connor Zamzo / Gavin Smith def. Mark Amundson / Konnor Warzecha 6-0, 6-3 No. 2 doubles: Gabriel Reller / Breck Winter def. Aidan Woods / Bailey Woods 6-0, 6-3 No. 3 doubles: Parker David / Elijah Blow def. Grant Clark / Jaden Otto 6-1, 6-3 Section 6A: No. 2 Litchfield 7, No. 7 Cathedral / SJP 0 No. 1 singles: Alex Draeger def. Grant Martin 6-4, 6-4 No. 2 singles: Mason Woelfel def. Jonah Prom 6-0, 6-1 No. 3 singles: Garrison Jackman def. Chandler Hendricks 6-2, 6-0 No. 4 singles: Blake Aller def. Matt Gohman 6-0, 6-1 No. 1 doubles: Braeden Olson / TysonMichels def. Jake Manar / Elliot Anderson 6-0, 6-1 No. 2 doubles: defeats Max Ceasar / Tyler Pennertz. Kai Martinson / George Vedder 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 doubles: Aiden Nelson / Brady Cannon def. William Reisinger / Eli Burnham 6-0, 6-0 Zach Dwyer is a sports reporter and photographer for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-406-5660 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @sctimeszach. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.







