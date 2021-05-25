Off-season warriors to-do list: Stephen Curry’s contract, Draymond Green’s jersey among top priorities

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers spoke with reporters at length on Monday, covering a range of topics including Stephen Curry’s impending contract extension, Klay Thompson’s return schedule, and whether James Wiseman has more value as a trading chip or core contributor within the instant championships timeline.

That and more, here are the top takeaways from Myers’s interview.

1. Curry expected to sign extension

If another player of Curry’s caliber were to enter the term of his contract with an unsigned extension in the air, the fanbase’s collective fear would buzz with every report that trickled out.

But this never became a story. The assumption has always been that despite entering the back of his prime and being on the clock to rejoin the title fight, Curry wouldn’t think about leaving Golden State after already building there. Indeed, Bob Myers said he is “fairly certain” the team will come to terms with Curry, who this summer qualifies for a four-year extension of $ 215 million that would keep him at Golden State until 2025-26. .

“I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said Monday. “He seems to be motivated, we are motivated. I would say we’re pretty sure we’re getting something done.”

With Curry’s anticipated renewal in mind, Myers expressed the organization’s urgency to surround Curry with a championship team while still at the top tier.

“If you are lucky enough to fall into such a player, I think you owe it to them in my position to try and win,” said Myers. “Those people don’t come by that often with that kind of talent [Steph] clearly has. So for the past 10 years we’ve been trying to give him a team that can win him a championship. … We want to win. Our payroll is not a payroll that reflects any kind of reconstruction. It’s a payroll trying to win a championship. That’s how we’re going to approach it. ”

If Curry gets a maximum deal with Golden State again, he would become the first player in history to sign multiple $ 200 million contracts. per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

2. No plans to trade Wiseman

So when Myers and the Warriors are committed to maximizing Curry’s remaining peak window, that begs the question, What are they doing with Wiseman? They Warriors are excited about Wiseman and his future potential, but as we clearly saw after he went down with a torn meniscus in early April, they are now significantly better without him.

If the Warriors were to trade Wiseman, they would do so to bring back a player or players who can better serve them in the short term at the expense of the value they think Wiseman represents as a future cornerstone. So far, Myers says they have no intention of trading the 2020 # 2 overall pick. They believe Wiseman is ready, or will be ready to help a championship team next season. Or they feel that its trade value is not high enough to warrant a deal.

Take this with a grain of salt. When the Warriors brought in D’Angelo Russell, they said they didn’t want to trade him either. Then they exchanged him. Wiseman is a tougher decision than Russell, who would never fill the Warriors’ most glaring gaps and didn’t suit Curry. In theory, Wiseman gives the Warriors the scoring, athletic big man they miss, and at age 20 with minimal meaningful basketball experience, there’s no way to really tell what he could become.

Nevertheless, a reward is not without risk. You have to make some tough decisions to win championships. Hardly any team succeeds in chasing titles and building for the future at the same time. If Golden State eventually has to choose a path, it remains entirely plausible that Wiseman and / or Golden State’s two potential 2021 lotteries will end up elsewhere.

Thompson will work his way back

Everyone got excited when John Wall and Kevin Durant came back this season after Achilles’ torn and looked something like their old selves, but Wall was given 23 months to recover and Durant had 18 months. When the 2021-22 season kicks off, Thompson will be less than a year – about 11 months, to be precise – away from his torn Achilles. Myers said he doesn’t think it “realistic” to expect Thompson to return as soon as possible, in any capacity, let alone in his best form.

“What we’re focusing on is when we can expect Klay to be Klay,” Myers said. ‘I don’t know if that’s January, February, March. It’s too early to say that. ‘

Aside from Thompson’s projected timeline, the biggest takeaway from Myers’ comments about Klay’s return was knowing the Warriors can’t be patient and assuming that the reintegration of Curry’s Splash Bro on its own will be enough to get the team back. to bring to the title fight. . That said, Myers did make it clear how great an addition Thompson, in combination with Curry and Green, will be.

4. Warriors will chase, shoot, veterans

Knowing that Thompson’s return won’t be enough, aside from a major deal, the Warriors will try to expand their roster on the fringes. They don’t have much to work with. Their 2021-22 payroll could be smothering a hippo. They have no salary limit and will pay a fortune in luxury taxes. They can add a combination of one or two lottery picks with a minimum of contacts or a mid-level exception. Whichever route they take, Myers has detailed the areas he wants to tackle in free agency.

‘They’re guys who might be able to stretch the floor. Maybe a shooting big, maybe a game guard … Maybe some more offensive guys, “Myers said. “The shooting is interesting because with [Kent] Bazemore, and hopefully we get him back, but with Juan [Toscano-Anderson] and even Jordan [Poole] and [Mychal] Mulder, we had quite a shooting. But you can always use more.

“… Offensively, how Steph was guarded is almost unfair to him,” Myers added. “There is not much a man can do. It is clearly a compliment to him that he has received the attention he received. But that is very difficult and a lot to ask of him to bear that burden himself. So we have to help him. on the offensive side a bit. ”

As for the caliber of the player the Warriors could attract without offering a lot of cash, the hope is that with Thompson back in the fold, players from all over the league will see them again as a championship destination and perhaps be willing to cash in on them. sacrifice. and / or role for that kind of opportunity.

5. Green’s out-of-season focus

Draymond Green had a phenomenal 2020-21 season showing that he is still one of the best defensive players in the league. He also shone as a playmaker at the offensive end, finishing in a tie for fourth in assists with 8.9 per game, the same number as Chris Paul. Taking full advantage of the defense, Green sent two and sometimes three players to Curry by tearing them apart at the back. He was Golden State’s effective point guard.

He also averaged just seven points per game, his lowest total since his second season in the league.

It’s a problem because despite everything Green has in terms of game knowledge, the defense keeps leaving him wide open on the 3-point line, clogging up other areas with a free defender essentially roaming around, and that’s without the stunted momentum of assets when Green passes on shots. that are supposed to be included in the flow of the offense.

Green plans to work on his shooting this off-season and come up with a more aggressive scoring mindset next season – at least to keep the defense fair, if not back anywhere near his 2015-16 form. when he shot just under 39 percent from 3-point territory and posed a real threat.

6. Oubre will have to accept a bank role

We don’t know if Kelly Oubre will be back. He is a free agent and he has publicly stated that he sees himself as a starter. That could be a problem as Steve Kerr has already said that if Oubre returns to Golden State, he will be playing a banking role.

Oubre was good in pieces for the Warriors this season and terrible in others. All told, the Warriors were plus -6.3 points per 100 possessions when he was not on the track, according to Cleaning the Glass, and minus-5.0 when he was on the job. Do the math, and the fact that Oubre is on the floor costs the Warriors 11.3 points per 100 possessions. Not good.

The Warriors need a spot starter as Thompson makes his way back into the lineup. That could be Oubre. It could be Kent Bazemore. It could be Jordan Poole. It could be a player who is not currently on the squad. Would Oubre accept it place begins? It may well depend on what other offers he gets. Its value in the marketplace is hard to gauge, but athletic wings that can score and defend will be in demand to varying degrees.

What’s interesting is that the Warriors knew how they looked at Oubre for the most part, heading towards the March trade deadline. If they knew he wouldn’t be a starter for them next season and had a good idea that Oubre probably wouldn’t be happy about that, why didn’t they trade him in for an acquisition or at least open up. a salary spot off-season?

As an energy player, Oubre can help get rid of the couch. But at what it could cost, given the tax implications, is it worth it? It’s the same question the Warriors asked themselves when they signed Oubre at all. There is still no clear answer.