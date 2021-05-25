Sports
Zimbabwes need Test Cricket at such times
When it comes to cricket and Zimbabwe, the immediate concern is the lack of champion players in the country. The absence of a mark, a colossal figure to wade through the rough water. In the era of the Flower Brothers, this African side was a different beast before poverty blunted its horns. There was, of course, racial discrimination in the country and the governments are trying to get the Zimbabwe Cricket Union under control.
It’s no surprise that Zimbabwe, which now barely competes with the best, lost the first Test to Pakistan in Harare. The number of cricket players climbing up the rank of junior cricket is low due to poverty, a major problem in the country with a young population. Most children in the countryside sleep hungry.
Emotions ran wild when fast bowler Donald Tiripano invited Babar Azam to ride a fuller delivery with a man in the middle of the match. Pakistan’s star is No. 1 in the ODI rankings and No. 9 in Tests, but the bowler proved that even stalwarts make mistakes. He went for the shot and hit it straight to Roy Kaia, perhaps to create the test match moment.
Zimbabwe batted twice for 176 and 134, lagging Pakistani mammoth 426. Fawad Alam hit 140, while Hasan Alis’ reverse swing earned him nine wickets (4/53 and 5/36) while Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs .
A quiet goodbye
This all-rounder from Sri Lanka, Thisara Perera, announced that he will be retiring for the next fourteen days.
In addition to sending deadly leg cutters, the 2014 World T20 winner was popular for his clean hit in the death overs. In fact, he retired with the fourth-best hit percentage (112.08) in ODIs among batsmen with at least 2,000 runs.
Perera did not play Test cricket after 2012, but was a vital figure in the cue ball lineup. The middle pacer with the right arm claimed 175 ODI wickets in 166 outings. And with the bat he hit 2,338 runs, including 10 fifties and a hundred.
Thisara Perera’s moment of glory came when Sri Lanka beat India to lift the T20 World Cup in 2014. – The Hindu Photo Library
He was part of the World Cup team that finished second in 2011. Perera had hit an unbeaten 22 by nine balls and sent off Gautam Gambhir in the final against India in Mumbai.
But his moment of glory came three years later when Sri Lanka beat India to lift the T20 World Cup. He was unbeaten on 23 of 14 balls to complete the game. In total, he played in 84 T20Is for the Islanders, returning 51 wickets and 1,204 runs.
Perera was off the radar for ODI selection against Bangladesh, and the selectors were vocal about their strategy of scouting young players to create a pool for the 2023 World Cup, which prompted him to make the decision.
He will continue to play franchise cricket.
I am proud to have represented Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and was a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup victory against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life, Perera wrote in his letter to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.
Jayawickrama the new Lankan hero
Sri Lanka relied heavily on spin from the start. The search for replacements for the legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath seems to be coming to an end. After a tie in the first Test, Dimuth Karunaratnes’s men destroyed Bangladesh by 209 runs in the decider in Pallekele with left arm spider bowler Praveen Jayawickrama claiming a match haul of 11/178 on debut.
Jayawickrama burst into the ICC Test bowling rankings with his exploits at number 48. He does the simple things right. He throws the ball in the right place. That’s something we’ve seen from Herath. He lets the batsman play and gives the ball a chance to do something. When you play at this level you need to have that consistency in line and length. That was his secret, said Karunaratne, who closed the series with 428 runs in three innings.
Praveen Jayawickrama in Sri Lanka celebrates Mehidy Hasan’s resignation from Bangladesh. The left arm spinner claimed a race distance of 11/178. – AP
Karunaratne moved up the batting rankings, from No. 15 to No. 11, for scores of 244, 118 and 66.
Off-break bowler Ramesh Mendis, who played his second Test, supported Jayawickrama from the other end. He picked up a game of six wickets.
For Bangladesh, only senior batsman Tamim Iqbal had sparks, but he fell twice in four innings in the nervous 90s. Skipper Mominul Haque had scored a difficult 127 in the first test and has remained silent ever since.
