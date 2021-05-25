Western girls tennis team passes new milestone | Sport





For nearly 40 years, the Western Girls Tennis Program’s win record stood at 13 wins, but that all changed on May 17 when the team beat Tipton 3-2 to set a new school record. With a record of 14-2, the team is now in the school record books as possibly the best regular season team ever. For Head Coach Judson Quinn, a Western and tennis player who graduated in 2014, he said it felt great to take the win in his second season as head coach. (It would be his third, but there was no season last year.) I think this team had what it took to set the new record because it was a team that was solid from above. We were competitive in all five positions and in every game we played, Quinn said. I am really proud of them. There is no gap or weakness in the selection, he said. Three points win a game, and Quinn said the Panthers had a chance to win every game every time they entered the field. This team in particular had a special mindset, he said, which allowed them to outperform previous years. They play more, they play harder, and they just put in more time on the field than in previous years, Quinn said. Support local journalism The world needs reliable reporting now more than ever, but good journalism is not free. Please support us by making a contribution. Pitch in The junior class was the fuel that powered the team this season, he said. As a freshman two years ago, that class played all summer and winter of 2019 after the spring season. When COVID hit and canceled their sophomore year, Quinn said it was a missed opportunity. Last year’s senior class, combined with this year’s juniors, would have been exciting, he said. But the juniors took advantage of the hand they were given this year and broke a school record while at it. I think it came naturally just because I think it was a packed group with multiple classes in a row, the senior class this year, the junior class now, and then there are some sophomores and freshmen contributing. So you put them all together, and then you know, we have seven good varsity tennis players who give us a shot at winning every night, Quinn said. Putting that record so early in his coaching career was a gift and a curse as expectations follow, but Quinn said he wouldn’t want it any other way in his pursuit of building a powerhouse program. That’s absolutely what you want, Quinn said. The team is only going to lose one varsity player next year, he said, so the goal is to start next season where the team left off.

