Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajol wish Karan Johar as he celebrates his 49th birthday | News





Director-producer Karan Johar called his 49th birthday on Tuesday. Several celebrities took to social media and wrote birthday wishes for him. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a retro black and white photo of the duo on Instagram. She captioned it: “Happy birthday, Kjo … I (love) you …” Actor Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram stories: “Happy birthday Karan! I always wish you love and happiness.” Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Karan! I always wish you love and happiness.” Kajol, who worked with Karan on his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also wished him out by sharing a photo of them on Instagram Stories. She wrote: “This is us and always will … I wish you a fantastic year. It must be better than the year we left @karanjohar.” Kajol collaborated with Karan on his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Katrina Kaif said, “Happy Birthday @karanjohar I wish you all the happiness, love and peace this year. May this year bring you all your heart’s wishes.” Katrina Kaif wrote: “Happy Birthday @karanjohar I wish you all the luck, love and peace this year.” Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor wished him a photo of her, her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Karan. She wrote: “Happy birthday to the funniest and the most caring @karanjohar love and blessings forever.” Neetu Kapoor wished him a photo of her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor with Karan. Sanjay Dutt, who recently worked with Karan in Kalank, tweeted an old photo and wrote, “Congratulations @karanjohar. I wish you a year ahead full of love and happiness!” Sanjay Dutt worked with Karan in Kalank. Malaika shared their photo and wrote: “Happy birthday my darling kjo @karanjohar … love you very much.” Malaika shared their photo. Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan’s Student of The Year 2, wrote: “@karanjohar you are simply the best! Love you !!” Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan’s Student of The Year 2. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Karan. She captioned it: “Happy birthday @karanjohar don’t keep stopping my friend … love you a lot really do …” Also Read: Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary with emotional post, Trishala sends love Riteish Deshmukh also wished the director by sharing a video of him in which Karan plays table tennis. In the caption he wrote: “Happy birthday to the king of the hindquarters – dear @karanjohar I wish you only the best – May god bless you with good health, long life, love life and lots of happiness. Love you # happybirthdaykaranjohar. “ Meanwhile, Karan’s last director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which came out in 2016. Last year he was going to work on a period drama about the lives of the Mughals, Takht. However, it had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. there: 10



