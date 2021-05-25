Dodgers-Astros preview: LA pitching faces the red-hot attack from Houston





The Dodgers are trying for their second eight-game win streak of the season against the Tuesday night Astros in Houston. Dodgers pitchers have allowed only 31 runs in their last 13 games, including eight games of two runs or less and 10 games where no more than three were given up. The challenge is facing an Astros attack that, while taking off, is still powerful. Houston was held to two points in the Rangers’ loss on Sunday, ending a 16-game game in which at least four runs were scored every day. Even including the Sunday game, the Astros have been hitting .300 / .367 / .468 as a team since May 6, averaging just over six runs per game. Houston is hitting .289 / .349 / .448 against lefthanded pitchers this season, with a 126 wRC + that ranks second in the majors against lefties. Mound matchup Clayton Kershaw throws with his left hand, which seems relevant to the numbers above. But the series opener is that Houston is memorable for the pitching duel between Kershaw and Zack Greinke, as they have done once in every odd year since they were teammates. From 2013-15, Kershaw and Greinke led the Dodgers rotation that led the first three of eight consecutive division titles. This was the pinnacle of Kershaw, with two Cy Young Awards, a third place finish and an MVP. He had an ERA of 1.92 and an ERA of 53 – that were the best in the majors during those three seasons. Greinke was not far behind him, with a 2.30 ERA and 64 ERA that only took second place behind Kershaw. Greinke was second in NL Cy Young vote in 2015, then his 1.66 ERA was the second lowest by a Dodger, behind only Rube Marquards 1.58 during the dead ball era in 1916. Greinkes 222 ERA + that year is the best ever by a Dodger. The next two behind him were by Kershaw in 2014 (197 ERA +) and 2013 (194). It was quite a duo. Just as good friends While the animosity between the two teams is clearly palpable, the connection between the 2021 Astros and the 2017 sign-stealing crew consists of just five players currently active: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Lance McCullers Jr . The crowd in Houston is sure to be ramped up, especially in response to Joe Kelly joining one of the games. Interest in the series is national, with matches on Tuesday on FS1 and Wednesday on ESPN. But the more anticipated series between the two is in Los Angeles on August 3-4, when a full Dodger Stadium audience gets a chance to voice their displeasure with the remains of World series Past. GAME INFO Teams: Dodgers (29-18) at Astros (26-21) Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston Time: 5:10 p.m. PT TV: SportsNet LA, FS1

