Boys Tennis: schedule and links for Tuesday, May 25

No. 1 Newark Academy vs. No. 13 Millburn, 4

No. 2 Delbarton vs. Sidwell, 4

No. 5 JP Stevens vs. Ridge – N2G4 Quarter Finals

7 Tenafly at 15 Demarest, 4:15

No. 8 Bergen Tech vs. Ridgewood, 4:15 – N1G4 Quarter Finals

No. 10 Princeton in Nottingham, 4

No. 11 Westfield vs. Livingston, 4

No. 14 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, N2G4 Quarter Finals

Tuesday May. 25

NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, Central Jersey, Group 3

Allentown (7-8) in Northern Burlington (10-3), 3pm

NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4

Ridgewood (9-7) at Bergen Tech (12-2), 4:15 pm

NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4

Watchung Hills (7-6) in Bridgewater-Raritan (11-2), 3:00 PM

Ridge (6-7) at JP Stevens (12-2), 4pm

NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1

Newton (3-11) vs. Cresskill (8-3) at Cresskill High School, 3 p.m.

Normal season

BCSL

Cinnaminson (6-8) in Burlington Township (4-8), 3:45 PM

Lenape (9-5) in Moorestown (15-2), 3:45 PM

GREAT NORTH

Don Bosco Prep (12-3) vs. St. Joseph (Mont.) (5-7) at Immaculate Heart Academy, 3:30 pm

Pascack Hills (11-5) in Cresskill (8-3), 4 p.m.

Bergenfield (7-10) to Paramus (7-9), 4pm

Verona (6-11) in Wayne Valley (6-9), 4pm

Pascack Valley (6-9) at Old Tappan (6-8), 4:15 PM

CAPE-ATLANTIC

Buena (0-14) vs. Lower Cape May (2-12) at Freeman S. Douglass Park, 4:00 pm

St. Augustine (10-3) in Hammonton (7-6), 4:00 pm

Bridgeton (2-14) in Ocean City (13-3), 4pm

Middle Township (13-2) in Vineland (4-10), 4pm

Wildwood Catholic (2-10) in Egg Harbor (11-4), 4:00 pm

Millville (2/14) in Atlantic City (6-8), 4 p.m.

Oakcrest (4-10) at Holy Spirit (0-12), 4pm

COLONIAL

Sterling (0-13) at Haddon Heights (13-7), 3:45 PM

CVC

Notre Dame (4-9) in Lawrence (9-17), 4pm

Princeton (11-0) in Nottingham (4-8), 4pm

Hightstown (8-5) vs. Robbinsville (7-5) at Robbinsville High School, 4 p.m.

West Windsor-Plainsboro North (9-3) in Hamilton West (1-11), 4:15 pm

Trenton (1-11) in Hopewell Valley (11-4), 4.30pm

GMC

South Plainfield (7-9) at St. Thomas Aquinas (4-10), TBA

New Brunswick (1-17-1) in Dunellen (0-13), 3:45 PM

Keansburg (2-11) at South River (4-14), 4pm

HCIAL

Snyder (6-8) vs. Ferris (1-8) at Lincoln Park, 4:00 PM

NJIC

OLYMPIC

Paul VI (3-7) vs. Winslow (0-11) at Winslow Township High School, 3.30pm

Shawnee (3/13) in Washington Township (1-15), 3:45 PM

SEC

Livingston (12-8) in Westfield (12-3), 4pm

Millburn (14-2) at Newark Academy (17-0), 4pm

Caldwell (8-2) in Belleville (4-5), 4pm

Verona (6-11) in Wayne Valley (6-9), 4pm

COAST

Christian Brothers (12-6) in Manalapan (5-4), 2.30pm

Lacey (8-6) at Southern (10-2), 3.30pm

Rose (7-5) in Ranney (12-2), 3:45 PM

Keansburg (2-11) at South River (4-14), 4pm

Point Pleasant Boro (12-3) at Jackson Liberty (10-6), 4pm

TRI-COUNTY

Schalick (4-10) in Pennsville (9-8), 3:45 PM

Penns Grove (9-2) in Pitman (13-2), 4pm

in Woodstown (11-3), 4:00 pm

Williamstown (9 am-5pm) in Highland (9 am-7pm), 4pm

UCC

Dayton (5-9) at Johnson (3-12), 4 p.m.

Livingston (12-8) in Westfield (12-3), 4pm

Summit (11-4) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-10), 4pm

Elizabeth (1-11) at Gov. Livingston (7-7), 4 p.m.

Union Catholic (4-8) in Cranford (9-4), 4:00 pm

Independent

Trenton (1-11) in Hopewell Valley (11-4), 4.30pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter arrives May 31. Be one of the first to receive all the boys and girls sports you care about straight to your inbox every weekday. To add your name, click here.

