Boys Tennis: schedule and links for Tuesday, May 25





No. 1 Newark Academy vs. No. 13 Millburn, 4

No. 2 Delbarton vs. Sidwell, 4

No. 5 JP Stevens vs. Ridge – N2G4 Quarter Finals

7 Tenafly at 15 Demarest, 4:15

No. 8 Bergen Tech vs. Ridgewood, 4:15 – N1G4 Quarter Finals

No. 10 Princeton in Nottingham, 4

No. 11 Westfield vs. Livingston, 4

No. 14 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Watchung Hills, N2G4 Quarter Finals

Tuesday May. 25 NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, Central Jersey, Group 3 Allentown (7-8) in Northern Burlington (10-3), 3pm NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Ridgewood (9-7) at Bergen Tech (12-2), 4:15 pm NJSIAA Tournament, Quarter Final, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Watchung Hills (7-6) in Bridgewater-Raritan (11-2), 3:00 PM Ridge (6-7) at JP Stevens (12-2), 4pm NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Newton (3-11) vs. Cresskill (8-3) at Cresskill High School, 3 p.m. Normal season BCSL Cinnaminson (6-8) in Burlington Township (4-8), 3:45 PM Lenape (9-5) in Moorestown (15-2), 3:45 PM GREAT NORTH Don Bosco Prep (12-3) vs. St. Joseph (Mont.) (5-7) at Immaculate Heart Academy, 3:30 pm Pascack Hills (11-5) in Cresskill (8-3), 4 p.m. Bergenfield (7-10) to Paramus (7-9), 4pm Verona (6-11) in Wayne Valley (6-9), 4pm Pascack Valley (6-9) at Old Tappan (6-8), 4:15 PM CAPE-ATLANTIC Buena (0-14) vs. Lower Cape May (2-12) at Freeman S. Douglass Park, 4:00 pm St. Augustine (10-3) in Hammonton (7-6), 4:00 pm Bridgeton (2-14) in Ocean City (13-3), 4pm Middle Township (13-2) in Vineland (4-10), 4pm Wildwood Catholic (2-10) in Egg Harbor (11-4), 4:00 pm Millville (2/14) in Atlantic City (6-8), 4 p.m. Oakcrest (4-10) at Holy Spirit (0-12), 4pm COLONIAL Sterling (0-13) at Haddon Heights (13-7), 3:45 PM CVC Notre Dame (4-9) in Lawrence (9-17), 4pm Princeton (11-0) in Nottingham (4-8), 4pm Hightstown (8-5) vs. Robbinsville (7-5) at Robbinsville High School, 4 p.m. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (9-3) in Hamilton West (1-11), 4:15 pm Trenton (1-11) in Hopewell Valley (11-4), 4.30pm GMC South Plainfield (7-9) at St. Thomas Aquinas (4-10), TBA New Brunswick (1-17-1) in Dunellen (0-13), 3:45 PM Keansburg (2-11) at South River (4-14), 4pm HCIAL Snyder (6-8) vs. Ferris (1-8) at Lincoln Park, 4:00 PM NJIC Pascack Hills (11-5) in Cresskill (8-3), 4 p.m. OLYMPIC Paul VI (3-7) vs. Winslow (0-11) at Winslow Township High School, 3.30pm Shawnee (3/13) in Washington Township (1-15), 3:45 PM Lenape (9-5) in Moorestown (15-2), 3:45 PM SEC Livingston (12-8) in Westfield (12-3), 4pm Millburn (14-2) at Newark Academy (17-0), 4pm Caldwell (8-2) in Belleville (4-5), 4pm Verona (6-11) in Wayne Valley (6-9), 4pm COAST Christian Brothers (12-6) in Manalapan (5-4), 2.30pm Lacey (8-6) at Southern (10-2), 3.30pm Rose (7-5) in Ranney (12-2), 3:45 PM Keansburg (2-11) at South River (4-14), 4pm Point Pleasant Boro (12-3) at Jackson Liberty (10-6), 4pm TRI-COUNTY Schalick (4-10) in Pennsville (9-8), 3:45 PM Penns Grove (9-2) in Pitman (13-2), 4pm in Woodstown (11-3), 4:00 pm Williamstown (9 am-5pm) in Highland (9 am-7pm), 4pm UCC Dayton (5-9) at Johnson (3-12), 4 p.m. Livingston (12-8) in Westfield (12-3), 4pm Summit (11-4) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-10), 4pm Elizabeth (1-11) at Gov. Livingston (7-7), 4 p.m. Union Catholic (4-8) in Cranford (9-4), 4:00 pm Independent Trenton (1-11) in Hopewell Valley (11-4), 4.30pm

