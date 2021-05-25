Keady Norton, associate women’s hockey coach at Boston University, named new head coach at Dartmouth | College Hockey





Dartmouth has announced that Liz Keady Norton has been named head coach of the women’s hockey team. She is Big Greens ’11th head coach in the programs’ 44-year history and sixth in the past 35 years. “Liz brings unique experience to Dartmouth ladies hockey,” said Dartmouth interim athletics director Peter Roby in a statement. She was a successful student and athlete while attending Princeton, so she appreciates and believes in the Ivy model. She has coached at the highest level of hockey and is a role model for current and future women in college. We are delighted to welcome her to Hanover. Keady Norton is coming to Dartmouth from Boston University, where she worked as an assistant coach for two seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in May 2019. It is truly a privilege to be named the next women’s hockey coach in Dartmouth, said Keady Norton. Throughout this process I have been impressed with every aspect of the school, athletics department and community in Dartmouth. What struck me the most was Dartmouth’s commitment to excellence and a world-class student athlete experience. I would like to thank Peter Roby and his staff for the opportunity and their dedication to the success of this program. I am grateful for my time at Boston University and the support I have received from the BU athletics department over the past four years. I am excited and honored to be back in the Ivy League and can’t wait to get started. No stranger to ECAC Hockey, Keady Norton worked one season as an assistant at Union (2014-15) and two years at Harvard (2015-17) before moving to BU. Keady Norton graduated from Princeton in 2008 with a degree in psychology. Born in Braintree, Massachusetts, she finished her career with 79 points on 38 goals and 41 assists in 118 games. She was named team captain for the 2007-08 season and led the team in plus / minus (plus-15) in 2004-05, short-handed goals in 2006-07 and game-winning goals in 2007-08.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos