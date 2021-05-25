Ebony Rainford-Brent: ACE Program Can Make Cricket Stronger Through Better Representation | Cricket News

“Our game will be stronger in 10 years if we can enthuse and stimulate a community”; Ebony Rainford-Brent discusses progress of her ACE Charity program and the need for cricket to ‘excite and excite’ communities to become more representative

















The ACE Charity program aims to engage young people of African and Caribbean descent after a 75 percent decrease in the number of black players playing professional cricket. This is the story of the program so far …

Ebony Rainford-Brent says her ACE Program Charity is making rapid progress and believes it can help make cricket stronger by making the game more representative of the population.

ACE was founded in January 2020 to try to engage young people of African and Caribbean descent after a 75 percent decrease in the number of black British professional cricket players.

A talent search began in London with 25 ACE Academy scholarships awarded and its success led to ACE being launched as an independent charity in October with the hope of establishing the program in five UK cities.

“It’s going really fast,” said Rainford-Brent The Cricket Show: Black Lives Matter special – you can watch the show from 6pm on Sky Sports Cricket.

“We set it up because the number of professional black players was down 75 percent and we also knew there was underrepresentation, not enough in the game.

Ebony Rainford-Brent says her ACE Program aims to empower Charity cricket by making the game more diverse and representative of society as a whole

“We just wanted to see if there is talent? Is there any interest? And can we offer some scholarships and get opportunities for some people?”

“We’ve found real talent in the game, we’ve had a kid play for Surrey U18s, we’ve had three more practice sessions at the county level – not because it’s forced, but because they deserve those opportunities.”

While Rainford-Brent emphasizes that there are a number of factors that have led to the sharp decline in black player participation at all levels of the game, she stresses the structure and how players are scouted as the key to a lack of diversity in the game. top level. of the English game, in which those who attend private schools are significantly more likely to make their way into the provincial system than those who don’t.

“The big vision for me is that I want our game, which we all love, to be representative of our society,” she added.

“Our society is made up of everything from white working class to British South Asians, all different communities and what ACE is trying to do is tackle one specific problem, but we have a lot to do.

“The biggest we have is that the elite and access to wealth dominate our game.”

Rainford-Brent reflects on how George Floyd's murder affected the sport and legacy he left as the world marks a year after his death

Considering the foundation on which it was founded, the ACE program is understandably aimed at ensuring the opportunities for young black cricket players to progress to the professional ranks.

However, the program works just as hard to keep those who don’t make it as far as a player in the game.

“The clear # 1 factor is to ensure that progress goes from the grassroots to the elite,” said Rainford-Brent. “So we’re looking at that talent path.

“However, we’ve already found that we have kids who are interested in sports media. Well, we often look around our media box when we get in there and it’s a similar position.

“We are now looking at whether we can support and facilitate young people we encounter who are interested in moving to that area, going to S&C (strength and conditioning), to get in the game.

“I think our game will be stronger in 10 years if we can enthuse and stimulate a community. Then someone who writes about it can inspire more people. The key is to make the game more representative as a whole.

“That’s what’s so exciting about ACE, we see results fast, we see there is talent and we see there is real interest even when people haven’t had that legacy.

“I grew up knowing the West India team, that great team, until much later in my career. I don’t think we always have to wait for someone to know that history, we can get them excited today. game is a great game, and the wider parts of the game I think it will be a natural transition. “

According to Rainford-Brent, the women’s game needs special attention, and while the numbers show there is still a lot of work to be done, it only makes the former England women’s player more determined to succeed.

“The women’s competition is well off,” said the World Cup winner and Ashes. “We are aware of the problem, so that means we double down, we put in a lot more effort.

“What’s really exciting is that we have these development hubs where with all the schools that we talent scout, we offer these hubs and a lot of girls show up, a lot of talented girls show up and they love it.

“I think there are other barriers when it comes to girls and sports anyway, related to all kinds of issues around identity. Do we believe sports are for us, are the opportunities there?

“The list can go on when it comes to female engagement, so we’re actually doing more activities aimed at attracting more girls because we know we have to do the extra work because the numbers aren’t there.

“If I’m being bold about the statistics, then the girls’ and women’s game needs a lot more work.”