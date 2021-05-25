An update on the Missouris Football Roster

If it feels like half of 2020 Missouri football startups have all left and gone to Arkansas, I would certainly understand.

But let’s take a look at the roster … and what the 2020 depth chart looks like now minus the transfers (so far) to get a better idea of ​​where the team stands.

Here’s the end of 2020 two-deep with the removed players gone:

You’ll remember in my recurring defensive production piece that a.) This defense would already take a step back, because b.) Secondary experience is one of the best predictors of overall defensive performance and the Tigers didn’t have much when I wrote that piece on February 22.

But I get ahead of myself. Let’s go position by position and reassess any gaps that have arisen after the most recent events in the transfer portal:

Quarterbacks

Nothing to report here. Three quarterbacks plus one commit before, the same situation right now.

Running backs

Six continuous grants, five that count towards the total. Again, no change.

Wide receivers

This is the first major change. For those listening to our Before the Boxscore Podcast, BK and I have discussed at length the surplus of slot receiver types that make up the Tiger wide receiver room. With Jalen Knox leaving the program, that’s one less gambler, reducing the number of recipients to 10 (and 8 count towards 2021 scholarships). While it’s never a good thing to lose an upper-class employee, the fact is that Knox was almost certainly passed over by multiple guys and – at the very least – Mookie Cooper would siphon 90% of the snaps at the slot receiver . position. Jalen saw what Mookie could do and how he positioned himself on the depth map and decided to try to make it work elsewhere. I won’t be speaking to everyone on the site, but I personally think this is the best move for him and hope he can hit something, maybe even like a running back because that’s what he played in high school.

Between Wilson, Banister, Cooper, Lovett, Luper and Maclin, six men remain who are more suited to a slot machine role. I certainly can’t argue with what that means for future roster management, but there is still a plethora of smaller guys vying for playtime.

Tight ending

Six tight ends at the end of the jump ball, six still on the roster. Everything good.

Offensive line

Dave Matter said he hadn’t noticed this, so it is worth repeating: Mike Ruth is no longer on the team. Again, BK and I talked about this on the podcast, but Ruth was another guy who was seemingly passed over by younger guys and chose to retire from playing football for the Tigers. Then there are 13 linemen left (12 counting for 21) and half are underclass, so this position is filled and balanced as well as possible.

Defensive ending

Ten in total, nine counting towards the 21s scholarship. Hansford and Jeffcoat are the guys who really need to perform consistently this year. Turner has shown himself to be nothing but depth, and the great athletic talent were all committed to last December. While the number of snapshots and usage is in high demand among this group, attrition isn’t much of an issue … even if Tre Williams defected to Arkansas.

Defensive approach

A defensive tackle is another almost perfectly balanced position. Newcomer Wingo has time to learn, while Byers, Whiteside and Robinson get the most snaps, and even with Markell Utsey joining Barry Odom in Arkansas, this position group accounts for 21.

Linebacker

The linebacking force took a huge hit after the 2020 season ended. Yes, it had to do with the transfer of Aubrey Miller, Jr and Jamal Brooks, but Nick Bolton who becomes Kansas City Chief is the biggest loss here. Blaze Alldredge has been relocated to stop the leaking production, but the boys left are Devin Nicholson – who played all year but isn’t Nick Bolton – and a grab bag with career backups from Chad Bailey / Cameron Wilkins / Gerald Nathan who didn’t take the field. have seen much or only contributed to special teams. Everyone hopes that Alldredge can go the extra mile and be a solid outsider, but the experience is lacking. Watch a Will Norris or special teams thunder Jamie Pettway to work in the rotation. If Zachary Lovett and / or Dameon Wilson want to be great from day 1, that’s encouraged too.

Cornerback

!!!!!!DANGER!!!!!!!!

Look at that depth map.

Look. Bee. Which. **** ing. Cornerback depth graph.

Jarvis Ware and Chris Mills are gone, leaving the Tigers with seven cornerbacks. Seven boys, seven freshman versions. A third year player (Burdine), a sophomore player (Rakestraw), a converted receiver (Abrams-Draine), and EVERY OTHER GUY PLAYED THE HIGH SCHOOL BALL LAST YEAR.

The good news, as it were, was that Jarvis Ware missed a ton of games last year and Chris Mills didn’t really do much for the stats, so the recurring production numbers don’t change much. Still, it’s not great to lose two guys in one of the youngest and most inexperienced positions on the team.

Again, experience in the secondary is the best predictor of overall defensive competence, and Missouri isn’t going to have much of it. Burdine and Rakestraw were thrown into the fire last year, but the hope that burning ten game coverage equates to better performance seven months later isn’t something you can rely on.

BK is delighted with the potential that Zxaequan Reeves and Davion Sistrunk have. I am mesmerized by a canine tandem of Rakestraw and Daylan Carnell terrorizing SEC recipients for the next four years. Well, one of those things could be better done next year or this Tiger secondary will be roasted forever. Hold your butts.

Safety

No changes here. Just a reminder that, in addition to our young, tiny, six-pound, eight-ounce baby cornerback brigade, the Tigers also need to replace two NFL-caliber protections with either last year’s starting quarterback, a guy sitting outside last year, or number of guys who couldn’t reliably crack the area last year. Okay cool, thanks goodbye.

Special Teamers

Ahh, this is fun. Hello, Grant McKinniss, so glad we can see you kick our opponents to hell for another year. Hi, Jake Hoffman, purse long snapper. And halloooooooooooooo Thiccer. Can’t wait for you to score a 58 yards field goal and smash some tacos in celebration.

Conclusion

You could talk yourself into, Well these transfer portal moves allow the team to take on some transfers to fill in the gaps, right ?. And yes, that’s technically true. The problem we ran into is not the total number of scholarships, which is currently at 75 (out of 85 possible). It is that, through the incoming class rule, there are only two scholarships to hand out until the 21 season kicks off. So yes, maybe Drinkwitz brings in a transfer or JUCO corner or safety or lineman, but it can’t be all three, he has to pick two. Keep that in mind when the rumor mill starts to churn.

As I see it, an experienced angle at this point is an absolute necessity. Not an experienced man who gives depth, an experienced man who can play one of game one. If that guy doesn’t exist, ride the freshmen and enjoy the ride.

If Drink and friends are just fully committed to a team-wide youth movement for 21, I wouldn’t mind. Get your licks now against a difficult but manageable schedule and build up to 22 or 23 when all that incoming talent is older and experience and run.

See what happens when fall camp begins. In the meantime … anyone wants to corner for Missouri?