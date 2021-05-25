New head coaches for golf and tennis in Marble Falls





Two current staff members take over the head of the tennis and golf coaching courses at Marble Falls High School. Assistant golf coach Rick Blackington will lead the program with the retirement of longtime coach Lonnie Tackitt, while high school assistant Samuel Whitley is the new head tennis coach after Kim Thomas resigns. Golf is a passion, Blackington said after the announcement. It is an opportunity for me to use some of my gifts with leadership and coaching. Blackington learned the sport from his grandfather Lawrence Whisenhunt, who died when Blackington was a junior in high school. I was taken by my papaya (to the golf course) since I could walk, he said. He drove me around with his buddies teaching me not only about golf, but also about life: making good decisions in life, keeping my mood, some life lessons taught me so early. “ A competitive golfer, Blackington played at East Field Junior College for 1 year until he felt called to serve. He was giving private golf lessons when Faith Academy of Marble Falls offered him a course in 2011 that combined coaching golf and ministry. In 2015 Blackington took a job at Marble Falls High School as a football coach. He added golf in 2016 and coached both sports until the 2020-21 school year, when he started focusing exclusively on the links. Rick Hoover, director of athletics at Marble Falls High School, said Blackington brings years of experience and passion to the role. The coach has been assisting Tackitt for the past five years, who is retiring after three decades. Blackington said it was more than enough for him to be Tackitt’s assistant. I was content to ride a shotgun with him until the sun went down, he said. Blackington seems like a natural fit for the job. The announcement of his new role drew loud cheers from the team at the recent golf awards banquet. New head tennis coach Whitley also has years of experience in his sport, as well as baseball, softball, basketball and football. He has a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in education with an emphasis in track and field administration, both from East Carolina University. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience, Hoover said. We had him on the staff when (former head coach Kim) Thomas decided she wanted to give up coaching. That opportunity (for Whitley to take over) presented itself. Whitley places an emphasis on mental preparation along with physical training and skill development for his players. I like working with kids, and it seemed like a good match, he said. I was ready to start coaching again. Tennis is a lifelong sport that you can practice until the day you decide you are going to put yourself in the grave. I am a true advocate for multi-sport athletes and all kids to have a true high school experience. Thomas quit coaching to focus on her growing family. She will continue to teach in the school district. [email protected] read more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos