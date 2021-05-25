Former Princeton women’s hockey assistant, Ruzzi, becomes head coach at Brown | College Hockey





Brown has hired Melanie Ruzzi as the Bears’ hockey head coach. No stranger to the ECAC and Ivy League, Ruzzi comes to Brown with seven years of coaching experience at the conferences. We are delighted to welcome Mel to the Brown Athletics community, Brown vice president for athletics and recreation M. Grace Calhoun, PhD, said in a statement. Her local background at Providence College, in addition to her experience at three Ivy League institutions and USA Hockey, helped Mel rise quickly to the top of an extremely strong and competitive candidate pool. We feel she is the perfect fit to put Brown’s women’s ice hockey back on the map and can’t wait to welcome her along with partner Katie Guay when they arrive at College Hill. Ruzzi recently had two successful seasons as an assistant coach at Princeton. In her time with the Tigers, Princeton set a program victory record of 26, reached the ECAC tournament final for the first time and won the ECAC tournament title for the first time in 2019/20. The team qualified for the NCAA quarter-finals, but the event was canceled by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful to Dr. Grace Calhoun, Kim Insalaco and members of the Search Committee for the opportunity to lead this legendary hockey program, Ruzzi said. Brown University is a prestigious institution with a uniquely welcoming campus and community. I am proud to introduce Brown to future student athletes and engage the incredible women’s hockey alumnae as we work to bring the team back to the top of the Ivy League and ECAC. Most of all, I can’t wait to get to know the team, build our staff and enjoy every step of the journey we take together. Ruzzi began her coaching career with Amherst in 2005, where she acted as an assistant coach for two seasons. From 2007 to 2011, she was an assistant coach at Harvard before returning to her alma mater, Providence, for six years as an associate head coach. Her involvement in hockey exceeds the collegiate ranks. She has been involved with USA Hockey since 2006 and is currently an assistant coach for the USA Under-18 World Championship Team. A graduate of Providence in 2003, Ruzzi was team captain in 2002-2003 and helped the Friars to the ECAC Eastern title as a junior and the inaugural Hockey East title in 2003.

