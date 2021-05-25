Ayade closes Canaan Table Tennis club room, opposes the opposition

By Ike Uchechukwu

In an effort to decimate opposition in the state, the Cross River government has begun a systematic approach to government-appointed and employees who have refused to participate in the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the Canaan Table Tennis Club hall was closed Tuesday and the athletes were left behind. stranded.

In the final step, the state government indefinitely closed the Canaan Table Tennis club hall that the US table tennis team and some members of the public use for training

Vanguard found that the Director of Sport had been ordered to close the case, as this may not be unrelated to former President of the United States Sports Commission Chief Orok Otu Duke’s refusal to move to APC.

A message signed by the Director of Sport, Mr Etim Coco-Bassey Omara for the President of the Commission and pasted on the wall of the hall in the stadium, read;

I have the guideline to inform the public and athletes that the table tennis hall is closed until further notice.

When Vanguard visited the site, some players were stranded in the stadium because they had no place to train for the competition in Turkey next week and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But top sources in the committee said the guidelines came from the governor and it is political to checkmate any PDP sympathizer close to the government.

One of the table tennis enthusiasts, Francis Etang, revealed that the MOa showed that the government has a 40% equity stake, while the public owns the remaining 60%.

“The complex in the Memo of Article and Memorandum of Association shows that the state government has a 40 percent equity stake, while individuals have 60 percent.

“The state table tennis club has made the state proud in recent times. The cadet team came in third at the just concluded National Sports Festival. Idongesit Udoka has recently won a gold medal, but was previously appreciated by the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

The club, through individual sponsors, has been able to produce the likes of Aruna Kadiri, an Olympic semi-finalist and African champion, Funke Oshonaike and Offiong Edem, all of them African Games champions and Olympians.

“They have brought glory to the state at a different time. Their sponsorship has largely come from individuals, as the state government had discontinued funding for the table tennis club.

When Orok Duke contacted the chairman of South South Table Tennis, he described the closing of the room as a pity.

“The athletes have to train there so that the equipment does not go bad. Now look what happened, they locked the place without telling us.

“I didn’t know they locked the place and I just hope it’s not political. Why are they locking it? Is it because of a security breach? Only the committee chairman and Governor Ayade can explain better. The chairman said the governor has asked for the room to be locked, but all those things are ours, ”Duke said.

Duke, who is also the Incorporated Chairman of Canaan Table Tennis Club, stated that they supported Ayade but would not join APC.

He said we support him, but it’s just that I’m not crossing over to APC. As an older state person you cannot stop supporting the government because you want progress in the state, otherwise how would I spend N3 million naira on the latest leagues to make them win laurels for the state.

“Why do I go to Edo and spend money on food and other things and we have won laurels. The kids returned with all the excitement to come and continue training to improve their skills, only to lock the venue.

Who closes off the sports location? There are more questions than answers. That is what I face that for the first time in the history of this state a training site is being shut down.

Meanwhile, the state government in a notice signed and signed by the Senior Special Adviser Political to the Governor, Dr. Peter Ojie said the governor, Senator Ben Ayade, has agreed to interactive meetings with the stakeholders listed below in the government.

They contain; Cross River House of Assembly, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants / Special Assistants, Chairs of LGA / Councilors, Director General / Chairs of Boards / Members, Party Directors (State and LGAs)

There is speculation that the meeting is expected to draw stakeholder loyalty as the governor or anyone not ready to follow him in APC should resign.

Vanguard has been informed that Climate Change and Forestry Commissioner Ntufam Donatus Etim has already resigned.

