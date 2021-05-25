Florida football outlines a framework for a new state-of-the-art facility





The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center seems to be on the right track. UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin and linebackers coach posted photos on Twitter showing the progress made. Ever since Stricklin arrived in Gainesville, one of his top priorities has been making this facility a reality. The Gators announced their plans in 2019 after scratching an old design. In December 2021 they hope to call it home. The $ 85 million stand-alone football facility is being built on what was the home of Florida baseball, Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, so that it could be built adjacent to the current indoor practice facility. It will be a beauty! #GoGators @GatorsFB #HeavenerCenter https://t.co/ztLXXcJWDP pic.twitter.com/9pLvqHPNlw – Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) May 25, 2021 It includes football equipment such as a weight room and a 120-meter lawn for endurance, speed and agility training. UF also adds luxuries such as a cabana-style pool, barber shop and recording studio. For Florida, this is the next step it must take in the college football arms race to have the best equipment and facilities to attract top recruits. But how much will this bolster the recruitment of coach Dan Mullen, who hasn’t made it into the top five once since his arrival? I think the upgrades are needed, but it’s just another box on a top recruits checklist when researching where to take his talents. The relationships a coach builds with a player, his family, and high school coach score more points for four-star or five-star talent than a facility. Then it’s about how well he can sell his program to that athlete. The best recruiters in college football become like car salesmen. The more talented players can quickly determine a player’s greatest needs and wants in a college football program. For example, the top 100 players care more about the coach’s ability to help them make it to the NFL than they do for a top-10 team and academic institution. The new facility is a gadget that Florida has to compete with recruiting bluebloods like Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, but it won’t just take the Gators to a top-5 recruiting class. These are the commits of the 2022 class Gators before recruiting is reopened









