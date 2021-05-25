Gophers’ hockey-ops guru Greg May named the athletic director of the St. Thomas Academy





Greg May, the Gophers hockey operations director for the past two years, has been named the new director of athletics at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights. May, 36, played collegiate hockey in Augsburg and was high school head coach at Farmington and Blake before joining Motzkos ahead of the 2019-2020 hockey season. As hockey operations director for a college team, May had a hand in all aspects of the Gophers program, including on-ice coaching, video, travel arrangements, planning and other duties.

If you have three coaches, outside of COVID, scattered between rinks across the country who are recruiting, coaching and video making, it’s ground management. He’s the air traffic controller, directing all the movements, and he was fantastic at keeping us all flying into each other, Motzko said, wishing May the best in the new role. Superior organizational skills, great communication skills with the players and the people he worked with on campus. He is management material. May’s two seasons with the Gophers staff included a Big Ten playoff title last season, and the programs return to the NCAA tournament – their first under Motzko. “This year was special and next year you have the chance to be even more special,” May said of his time at the U of M. “When I saw the process and how much our boys structurally, individually, improved their belief in themselves, and going back to where Gopher hockey is supposed to be, that was super fun to be a part of, and the players are about as great as college athletes can be. ” STA, a private Catholic military school for boys, has teams in 15 different sports. The cadets have been a contender for state hockey tournaments every year for the past two decades, winning Class A titles in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013. The Cadets now play at Class AA level and have qualified for the state tournament in the past . five consecutive years. Ninety-five percent of our boys participate in at least one activity or sport, said Kelby Woodard, director of STA, in a statement from the school. As the head of all our athletics and activities, Greg will be integral to shaping a positive Cadet experience for our boys.







