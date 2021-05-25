Pandemic pushes small sports coaches over the edge





Many of the small coaches are unemployed due to the closure of sports camps and academies

Hyderabad: The death of a gymnastics coach is a grim reality of how the lockdown and Covid-19 wreaked havoc on sports camps and academies across the city over the past year. Many of the camps and academies had to be forcibly closed due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown. The small coaches have been hit the most and have been hit hard. They are unemployed and desperate for alternative livelihoods. DRC Kiron, an ITF coach instructor, said times are tough for the coaches as sports camps and academies have been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are about 150 tennis centers in the city and of the 90 coaches, 60 are part-time coaches. It was a good livelihood for them. They would earn about 15,000 to 20,000 a month. According to Kiron, there was a hive of activity. It was all fine until March last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll as most camps and academies had to be gradually closed. When some of them opened in November, there was little turnout, but in January hopes rebounded before the second wave of Covid-19 forced another shutdown in April. The tennis centers are struggling financially because it is difficult to maintain the courts, Kiron said. Badminton coach Goverdhan echoed the same feeling. Badminton is one of the popular sports of the city thanks to the achievements of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and others. Many of the youngsters liked the game and since 2013 there has been a phenomenal growth of the game. A good number of indoor badminton centers, almost 150, sprang up in and around the city where it was full of activity. Most centers hired these part-time coaches and sparring partners. Even as the centers recovered from the first wave, the second wave literally blew them away. In fact, these little coaches are greatly affected by the closure of the educational institutions. This is a major setback for them, he said.

Former national team coach Bhaskar Babu, who has an academy on the MLRIT campus, said those staying on campus are practicing in court. Most of them are here in the camp from outside Hyderabad. We do not allow outsiders. We strictly follow Covid-19 procedures. The little coaches are the biggest victims, he said. The situation is going from bad to worse, says former Hyderabad Ranji opener Daniel Manohar. The parents are afraid to send their children and there are hardly any players at the camp. Some of them are closed. There are nearly 200 cricket camps in the city. It’s sad, he said. Mohd Iqbal said cricket was easily one of the busy sports centers, especially during the summer holidays. Now the camps look deserted and these small coaches are thrown out of the track. We managed to keep some coaches with a reduced salary. In fact, former GHMC Sports Director Prem Raj said the summer camps provided employment for aspiring coaches. These little coaches have benefited immensely in the GHMC summer camps, but there have been no camps since last year and these coaches have been hit hard, he said,

Norman Isaac, secretary of the Telangana Basketball Association, said these closures have been a death knell for these coaches. Some associations have little money and are helpless. However, Nagender Reddy said, in a way, many table tennis centers have managed to run camps where all Covid-19 protocols are followed in the appointed time in the morning. This helps these coaches. Now you can pick up selected stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to register. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .







