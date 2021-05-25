Blue Devils Prepare for NCAA East Regional





DURHAM, NC To continue the first ACC Outdoor Championship in women’s program history, the Duke athletics program moves to the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida, on the North Florida campus. The Blue Devils have qualified 33 participants for the NCAA Regional, with 20 women and 13 men aiming to progress to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 8-11. This week’s competitors want to join the senior Erin Marsh and graduate student Zoe Hughes , who were already qualified in the heptathlon. EVENTS IN THE FIELD

Wednesday : Four Blue Devils will compete in two events on Day One of the NCAA East Regional. The day starts with the men’s spear where a graduate student is Kiegan Lenihan , sophomore Luke Jackson and freshmen Scott Campbell will compete at 1.30 pm

, sophomore and freshmen will compete at 1.30 pm Lenihan enters the event after earning the All-ACC Second Team award after finishing sixth with a throw of 64.51 m (211-7 feet). Lenihan aims to set a personal best in the NCAA East Regional after finishing 24th and 25th earlier in his career.

Campbell’s throw of 68.77 m (225-7 feet) remains the best throw by a Blue Devil this season and the third best in the ACC.

The remaining event of the day is the long jump for men as a sophomore Ezra Mellinger Mellinger will participate in the competition at 3 p.m. Mellinger recorded a best jump of 7.42 m (24-4.25 feet), which is fourth in the history of the outdoor program. Thursday : Women’s events will dominate the slate Thursday, starting with the women’s javelin throw at 1:30 p.m. Senior Ashleigh Rodriguez earned All-ACC honors for the first time in her collegiate career with a fifth place finish at 47.27 m (155-1 feet) and is looking for another first in potential advancement to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

earned All-ACC honors for the first time in her collegiate career with a fifth place finish at 47.27 m (155-1 feet) and is looking for another first in potential advancement to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The action ends at 3 p.m. in the field with the long jump and the pole vault for women.

Graduate students Elena Brown-Soler and Cha’Mia Rothwell will compete in long jump. Both have added their names to the Duke record books with Rothwell’s best season at 6.38 m (20-11.25 feet) in second place and Brown-Soler’s 6.10 m (20-0.25 feet) in fourth place.

and will compete in long jump. Both have added their names to the Duke record books with Rothwell’s best season at 6.38 m (20-11.25 feet) in second place and Brown-Soler’s 6.10 m (20-0.25 feet) in fourth place. Fresh off a silver medal in the ACC Outdoor Championships, graduate student Julia Valenti wants to make noise in the pole vault together with the sophomore Brynn King . Valenti set a personal best of 4.13 m (13-6.5 feet) her last time out and will try to add to Duke’s rich tradition of pole vaulting. Friday : The only field trial of the day for the Blue Devils is the men’s high jump as a sophomore Handsome Allen will compete at 1pm. Allen hopes to replicate his early-season jump from 2.10m (6-10.75 feet), which ranks fourth on Duke’s all-time list. Saturday : The last field event of the week will be one of the deepest as Marsh, sophomore Elasia Campbell and freshmen Brianna Smith will compete in the women’s high jump.

and freshmen will compete in the women’s high jump. Coming in after a career weekend at the ACC Outdoor Championships, Campbell becomes the first ACC Champion of the Blue Devils in the event since Debra Vento in 2006. Campbell set the fourth highest clearance in program history with a 1.78m jump ( 5-10 feet). ) in victory.

Marsh will be another formidable competitor, with 1.79 m (5-10.5 feet) in the heptathlon at the Tobacco Road Challenge and 1.78 m (5-10 feet) in the heptathlon at the ACC Outdoor Championships this season .

Smith is having a breakout season and will be trying to make noise in her first NCAA East Regional. Smith earned All-ACC Second Team honors with her sixth place finish at the ACC Outdoor Championships and has set a personal best of 1.75 m (5-8.75 feet) this year. FOLLOW EVENTS

Wednesday : Track events kick off in the evening as a sophomore Rory Cavan will open the competition in the first lap of 1500m. Earlier this season, Cavan set a personal best of 3: 43.21 at the Tobacco Road Challenge.

will open the competition in the first lap of 1500m. Earlier this season, Cavan set a personal best of 3: 43.21 at the Tobacco Road Challenge. Graduated student Alex Schwedt will improve his impressive preliminary time in the 400m at the ACC Outdoor Championships, as he will run in the same event at 7:25 p.m. Schwedt bumped himself into the record books, clocking the second fastest time with 46.68 seconds in program history.

will improve his impressive preliminary time in the 400m at the ACC Outdoor Championships, as he will run in the same event at 7:25 p.m. Schwedt bumped himself into the record books, clocking the second fastest time with 46.68 seconds in program history. Graduated student Connor Atkinson will open his run at the NCAA East Regional in the first round of the 400m hurdles. Atkinson’s season was historic, registering Duke’s best results in the event since 1999, setting the second-fastest time in program history at 51.14 seconds.

will open his run at the NCAA East Regional in the first round of the 400m hurdles. Atkinson’s season was historic, registering Duke’s best results in the event since 1999, setting the second-fastest time in program history at 51.14 seconds. The evening ends with distance events when CJ Ambrosio and Zach Kinne will compete in the 10,000 meters. Kinne recorded a huge weekend at the ACC Outdoor Championships, recording fifth fastest in program history and smashing his previous personal best of 12.76 seconds with a score of 29: 21.37. Kinne took 11th place in that race, while Ambrosio took 15th and finished with a person of their own at 29: 25.14. Thursday : A busy evening starts at 6pm as Marsh and Rothwell compete in the 100m hurdles.

Rothwell took home a bronze medal at the ACC Outdoor Championships, running in a time of 13.10 seconds, just 0.01 seconds behind her school record. The All-ACC First Team honoree will be joined by fellow All-ACC heptathlon Marsh, who ran a personal best of 13.17 seconds in the ACC heptathlon for the second fastest time in program history.

After notifying the ACC by taking first, second, fourth and fifth in the women’s 400m at the ACC Outdoor Championships, the quartet is back for the NCAA East Regional. Graduate students Brittany Aveni and Believe Sule are two of the top two-digit competitors in program history, each with a personal record of 51.60 seconds and 52.25 seconds respectively in their gold and silver medal results at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

and are two of the top two-digit competitors in program history, each with a personal record of 51.60 seconds and 52.25 seconds respectively in their gold and silver medal results at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Rounding out the group are graduate students Elena Brown-Soler and sophomores Jenna Crean . Brown-Soler caused a furore in the same race with a lightning-fast time of 53.10 seconds, setting fifth fastest in program history. Crean also peaks at the right time, setting a personal best in five consecutive races, from 55.28 seconds at the Raleigh Relays to 53.97 at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

and sophomores . Brown-Soler caused a furore in the same race with a lightning-fast time of 53.10 seconds, setting fifth fastest in program history. Crean also peaks at the right time, setting a personal best in five consecutive races, from 55.28 seconds at the Raleigh Relays to 53.97 at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Senior Leigha Torino will compete in the next 800 meters and build on her personal outdoor record time of 2: 05.41 at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Torino is trying to join Marsh as NCAA Championship entrants in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

will compete in the next 800 meters and build on her personal outdoor record time of 2: 05.41 at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Torino is trying to join Marsh as NCAA Championship entrants in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Next up for the Blue Devils is senior Lauren Hoffman who has become one of the strongest national championships on the team after breaking the school record multiple times. Her last run earned her a silver medal at the ACC Outdoor Championships, with a time of 56.98 seconds to break her own school record by 0.56 seconds.

who has become one of the strongest national championships on the team after breaking the school record multiple times. Her last run earned her a silver medal at the ACC Outdoor Championships, with a time of 56.98 seconds to break her own school record by 0.56 seconds. Junior Kelcie Simmons will race the 200m in the penultimate event of the day for the Blue Devils. Simmons is looking for the best of her previous personal best of 23.78 seconds in the Duke Twilight on May 3.

will race the 200m in the penultimate event of the day for the Blue Devils. Simmons is looking for the best of her previous personal best of 23.78 seconds in the Duke Twilight on May 3. The last event of the day features three Blue Devils as the women’s 10,000 meters kick off. Senior Michaela Reinhart rides high after earning the All-ACC Second Team award and racing the second-fastest time in program history, resulting in the Blue Devils’ photo-finish victory at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Reinhart rode a time of 15: 55.38 in fifth place. Seniors Amanda Beach and Sara Platek round out the field for the Blue Devils. Friday : Senior Alex Miley competes as one of the foremost national names to watch in the 3000m steeplechase, showing the best time of an American collegiate athlete. Miley delivered a historic run at the ACC Outdoor Championships, breaking a 49-year school record with a time of 8: 32.72 earning the silver medal. Miley will run at 6:10 pm

competes as one of the foremost national names to watch in the 3000m steeplechase, showing the best time of an American collegiate athlete. Miley delivered a historic run at the ACC Outdoor Championships, breaking a 49-year school record with a time of 8: 32.72 earning the silver medal. Miley will run at 6:10 pm The men’s 4x400m relay will compete at 9:15 PM. The Blue Devils have used a combination of sprinters this year with great results, with the second and third fastest time in program history. Atkinson, Schwedt, Mellinger, Freshmen Alejandro Rodriguez and Job Trahan are the possible members of the relay.

and are the possible members of the relay. Should Cavan and Atkinson move up, both would also compete in the quarter finals of 1500m and 400m hurdles respectively. Saturday : The last action day includes several women’s quarter-finals in the 100m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles and 200m.

The day will also feature the 4x100m and 4x400m women’s relay events as the Blue Devils aim to reclaim the magic of the ACC Outdoor Championships. The 4x400m quartet of Sule, Brown-Soler, Crean and Aveni delivered the program’s first ACC Championship with a gold medal and a school record of 3: 30.47. The 4x100m team also set a school record earlier this year.

Freshmen Victoria Patterson will try to continue her storybook season on the 3000m steeple. Patterson was one of the most impressive rookies in the conference, taking eighth place at the ACC Outdoor Championships with the second fastest time in program history and a personal best of 10: 08.13.

will try to continue her storybook season on the 3000m steeple. Patterson was one of the most impressive rookies in the conference, taking eighth place at the ACC Outdoor Championships with the second fastest time in program history and a personal best of 10: 08.13. Reinhart is set to compete in the 5000 meters after competing in the 10,000 meters on Thursday. Reinhart hopes to beat her previous NCAA East Regional score of 22nd in the 5000m in 2019. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching for “DukeTFXC” to stay up to date with the Blue Devils track & field. #Good week

