IPL cricket is preparing to reboot





Bookseller’s Diary: Weekend Goals Achieved

SA Museum night lab

Victoria passes the tax on electric cars

What we know today, Wednesday, May 26

We all need mommy friends The Indian Premier League is reportedly due to resume in the United Arab Emirates in the third week of September. The Times of India reports that the lucrative league will cram 10 double-header games in a three-week period, culminating in early October. It means there will be no clash with the Indias tour of England, with the final test match scheduled to end on September 14, roughly four days before the reported restart. Earlier this week, there were reports that Indias’s governing body, the BCCI, had informally approached the England and Wales Cricket Board with a view to moving the Test series. If the new dates are confirmed, the schedule will not affect the Test series, with players expected to fly directly from the UK to a new biosphere bubble in the UAE. The IPL was postponed in early May after a number of players tested positive for the virus and there are 31 more games to play in the season. The cancellation sparked a scramble home for Australian cricketers, many of whom had to return home via the Maldives due to the federal government’s controversial travel ban on those returning home from India. The summer of cricket in Australia kicks off on November 27 in Hobart with the first-ever test match between Australia and Afghanistan. -with AAP Local news is important Media diversity is under threat in Australia – nowhere more so than in South Australia. The state needs more than one vote to move it forward, and you can help with a donation of any size to InDaily. Your contribution will go directly to helping our journalists get the facts. Click below to contribute to InDaily. Contribute here Driven by

Press Patron







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos