Laurie Carr, the wife of ex-football coach Lloyd Carr, dies at the age of 70

Laurie Carr, the shy but exuberant wife of retired Michigan soccer coach Lloyd Carr, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, the Carr family said.

She was 70.

The two were married in 1994 a year before Lloyd Carr was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach and then, later during the 1995 season, head coach. It was the second marriage for both. After Carrs retired in 2007, the couple stayed in Ann Arbor. They moved to South Carolina in 2019, and during their short time there, Laurie was diagnosed with cancer. The couple returned to Ann Arbor last year so she could receive treatment at the University of Michigan Hospital.

She was such a nice, calm addition to Lloyd, said Jon Jansen, a two-time captain under Carr and a friend of the pair.

The great thing about Lloyd and Laurie is that even though Lloyd was the head coach at Michigan football, everything we know goes into it, we always knew it was Lloyd and Laurie. It was never, Oh, I had no idea Coach was married or I had no idea he had a life. The special thing about Lloyd is that he always understood that there is football, but also life outside football. And Laurie, whether guys got it or not, Laurie, whether it was through Lloyd or directly through herself, was able to get that message across to players that, you know what, when you’re in Michigan football, there is a sacrifice that families make. She made that sacrifice as much or as well and gracefully as anyone can do.

Laurie Carr tried to avoid the limelight that took her husband to the brim during his 13 years as a head coach in Michigan, but she was always very supportive. There were moments after an event or press conference when she playfully tugged at his sleeve while chatting with a reporter, feigning annoyance with a funny roll of her eyes as she tried to get him to move.

She knew that Lloyd would be successful, that he would be happy and fulfilled that the shirt was being pulled, like, you could stand here and talk about football, you could stand here all day and about your players talk, but you need it. to leave now, said Jansen. And he didn’t have to leave because she needed him, she knew he had to leave for himself. It takes someone who knows you so well and loves you so much, they are selfless to spend the time they have with you but also to know that you need time away from your profession, away from your passions to regenerate, to rejuvenate. She just had the perfect ability to know when that time was.

At Lloyd Carrs’ press conference in November 2007, it was pointed out to Laurie that they had been married for 13 years and that he had been a coach for 13 years, which was easier?

That’s a good question, Laurie said with a laugh.

She described her emotions that day as happy and happy for him. Although eager to spend more time with him and to travel and visit family, she never influenced his decision.

Whatever I really wanted him to do, she said at the time, I tried to stay out of it. Honestly, if he said I’ll be back next year, it would be up to him. I made 13, I could make 14 or whatever.

Laurie was delighted to be more with her husband and said they would be able to do the thousands of things they always said they wanted.

It is difficult to separate them. They were Lloyd and Laurie, said Jansen. It wasn’t just Lloyd. You knew they were a team. When I think of Lloyd and Laurie, they were a great example to all of us what it meant to love, what it meant to sacrifice, what it meant to have a real life partner. We saw that so much of Laurie during his coaching career, but when Lloyd quit coaching, you saw it from him too.

