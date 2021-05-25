Mens Tennis adds graduate transfer Ciamarra





Austin, Texas Richard Ciamarra, an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-America and three-time All-ACC honoree from Notre Dame, will join the Longhorns as a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 season, head coach Bruce Berque announced on Tuesday. “We are super excited to have Ritchiewill join us next season,” said head coach Bruce Berque said. “He is a proven winner at the highest level of college tennis, and I know he will be a great addition to our team. Several of our boys know him quite well, and we expect a smooth transition for him to what is proven. is to be a very close-knit team. “ Ciamarra, a second-team All-ACC roster in 2021, is currently No. 82 in the ITA singles rankings with a high ranking of No. 6 this year, setting a record of 15-7. He is also ranked number 43 in doubles with Axel Nefve and has a 15-5 figure with three different partners in dual matches after Notre Dame failed to participate in the fall game. “First of all, I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates at Notre Dame for an incredible experience in such a special place,” said Ciamarra. “When I decided to go to the transfer portal, I immediately thought of a lot of different schools, but the only thing that stood out about this Texas team was the fact that they are so young and compete at the highest level of college tennis. impressed by the tenacity, perseverance and maturity of this young team, and after many conversations with Coach Berque and one of my friends in the team, Eliot Spizzirri , I knew the University of Texas was a perfect fit for me. As I enter my senior year of college, I can proudly say that I will do it as Longhorn, and can’t wait to compete for championships with such a special group of guys. “ Last season, Ciamarra was one of 20 players to be named ITA All-American in singles and also named ITA Midwest Region Player to Watch after a season cut short by the pandemic. He was # 8 in the last singles rankings of the year after finishing 20-8, including 12 wins against ranked opponents, and # 44 in the last doubles rankings with partner Tristan McCormick. Southington native, Conn. Reached a high singles ranking of No. 5 nationally last year and was a finalist at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, a comfort singles and quarter-finalist in the doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, and a semi-finalist at the ITA Fall National Championships. At the ITA National Fall Championships, Ciamarra took a second round victory over the tournament’s No. 2 seed, UCLA’s Keegan Smith, and followed it up with victories over Georgia A & M’s Philip Henning and Texas A & M’s Hady Habib to reach the semifinals. In his last four games of the season, he had three ranked wins, including opponents from Michigan, Louisville and Northwestern. With the shortened season, the Atlantic Coast Conference did not select a full conference team in 2020, but before that, Ciamarra earned third-team honors in each of his first two seasons with the Irish. In 2019, he went 14-14 in singles and teamed up with McCormick to climb as high as No. 9 in doubles, a 17-8 overall record and a bid for the NCAA Doubles Championship, along with winning the doubles title at the ITA Midwest Regionals. He was also selected to the All-ACC Academic team that year. As a freshman, he scored 24-16 in singles, including 20-9 duals in doubles, and a 24-15 doubles, including 16-12 doubles. Before joining Notre Dame, Ciamarra was a top 15 blue chip recruit at TennisRecruiting.net. He achieved a No. 1 junior ranking by the USTA. He received his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame with a degree in finance from Mendoza College of Business.







